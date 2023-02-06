ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

"Part of our legacy": St. Thomas More's Sparklers dazzle again

They say Disney World is where dreams come true. Just ask dancers at St. Thomas More Catholic High, Zachary High and Mandeville High schools. The three schools were among a strong Louisiana contingent at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA

If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
MANDEVILLE, LA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

5th Annual Elementary Beta State Convention winners!

The 5th Annual Elementary Beta Convention for Louisiana was held February 6-7, 2023 in Lafayette. Local schools competed for state honors. Congratulations to all schools who participated!. NATIONAL ELIGIBLE COMPETITIONS. COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY ELEMENTARY. 2nd Place: Colin Walker (Houma Christian School ) CREATIVE WRITING ELEMENTARY. 1st Place: Scarleztt Godkin (Montegut Middle...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death

He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Matthew Sevier

Matthew Sevier, 61, a native of Lafayette, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Kaplan Cemetery in Kaplan, LA.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
999ktdy.com

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

EARLINE GRIFFIN MANFRE

Earline Griffin Manfre, age 95, a longtime resident of Berwick, LA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1927 to the late Daniel Earl Griffin and Cozetta Harrington Marti in Wichita Falls, TX. Earline was a member of the Morgan City Garden Club, Women’s...
BERWICK, LA
KPLC TV

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
LOUISIANA STATE

