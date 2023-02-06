ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.  No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot in the head while off duty in Brooklyn, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy