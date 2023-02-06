Read full article on original website
Suspect accused of attacking 3 NYPD officers pleads not guilty to all charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old from Maine charged in the New Year's Eve knife attack on three New York City police officers, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an 18-count indictment returned by a state grand jury.
New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery
A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.
WMUR.com
Maine teen charged with attacking NYPD officers on New Year's Eve in federal custody
NEW YORK — The Maine teenager charged with attempting to kill police officers in New York City on New Year's Eve is out of the hospital. Trevor Bickford, 19, was taken into custody Monday after a court appearance in federal court in Manhattan. He's being held without bail. Bickford...
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
bkreader.com
Career Criminal Arrested in Shooting of NYC Cop in BK Could Face Murder Rap
The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn...
NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.
Person of interest in custody after woman, 24, found stabbed to death in NJ: prosecutor
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a New Jersey home early Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn.
Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot in the head while off duty in Brooklyn, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer […]
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
pix11.com
Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
NJ cop gets slapped with serious charges after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting
PATERSON — A city police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct after shooting a fleeing man this summer. Officer Jerry Moravek had responded with several other officers to a noise complaint on June 11 at 3:20 a.m. As a small crowd in the street is...
20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man with cane hugged and kissed 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A white-bearded man with a cane hugged and kissed an 8-year-old girl in a Brooklyn subway station last week, police said. The suspect approached the child when she was with her 15-year-old brother on the platform at the President Street subway station in Crown Heights on Thursday at around 6:40 […]
Missing Mom Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor
A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said.Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther S…
Man, 24, dies after jumping from building near Penn Station: NYPD
A 24-year-old man died after he jumped from the top floor of a 32-story building near Penn Station and landed at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police
The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.
