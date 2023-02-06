ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

newsantaana.com

The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness

Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
HeySoCal

2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery

Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies

The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
RIVERSIDE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place

On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
POMONA, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA

