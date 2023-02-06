Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Construction Company Faces OSHA Penalties
A Sioux Falls contractor has been cited for ignoring the safety requirements of its employees and gambling with their workers' lives. Not once, but at two separate construction projects. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), inspectors were notified on August...
KELOLAND TV
Record construction helping increase vacancy rate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had slightly more apartments available for rent this past January compared to last year, according to the most recent Vacancy Report from the South Dakota Multihousing Association. The impact record new building projects could have on vacancy rates for the next couple...
sfsimplified.com
What Sioux Falls learned in studying how city employees are paid
Simplified: Employees in the City of Sioux Falls have highly competitive wages, according to a study comparing the city's compensation to others in the market. The study was part of the city's "Employer of Choice" plan that came out last spring to bring one-time, $2,000 bonuses to full-time city employees as well as other recruitment and retention incentives.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
KELOLAND TV
Water-saturated snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we are starting to melt some of the snow on the ground, we take a look at some of the numbers. As of Tuesday, Sioux Falls officially had 15 inches of snow on the ground. This compares to a week ago when we had 18 inches. With more 30s in the forecast, we will see that number keep decreasing. With the melting snow, just how much water is in it?
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
KELOLAND TV
Amid nursing home crisis, Dow Rummel celebrating 5-star rating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of challenges facing the nursing home industry in South Dakota, but a handful of facilities providing critical care for elderly populations are being recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel was just recently...
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
dakotanewsnow.com
A look into the new Bancorp building going going up in late 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a Dakota News Now exclusive, we take a look into the new Bancorp Bank that will occupy 50,000 square feet across three floors of the 10-story building and will have space to accommodate up to 250 employees. This makes the bank the...
agupdate.com
Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D.
Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650. Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from...
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County Coroner: Drugs and gunshot wounds top 2022 examined deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two examined causes of deaths by the Minnehaha County Coroner in 2022 were drugs and gunshot wounds. There were 26 deaths caused by drugs examined by Minnehaha County Coroner Dr. Kenneth Snell and 21 deaths caused by gunshot wounds in 2022. Snell presented 2022 data to the Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday.
kelo.com
Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
KELOLAND TV
Leading voice on climate change to speak in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University has announced its next speaker for the Boe Forum. Dr. Gro Brundtland is the former prime minister of Norway and director-general of the World Health Organization. Brundtland is a leading voice on climate change as she educates people on sustainable development. The...
