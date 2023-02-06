ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

mypanhandle.com

No. 24 Rutgers tries to solve Illinois at Champaign

No. 24 Rutgers and host Illinois will both try to bounce back from a loss and make some headway in a crowded Big Ten Conference when they play Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Ill. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) dropped a 66-60 result at No. 18 Indiana on Tuesday,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Picarelli’s 21 lead UMBC past NJIT 72-63

BALTIMORE (AP)Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points as UMBC beat NJIT 72-63 on Wednesday night. Picarelli finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line for the Retrievers (16-10, 6-5 America East Conference). Tra’Von Fagan scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Colton Lawrence was 6 of 15 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
NEWARK, NJ
Monmouth earns 61-54 win over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Tahron Allen’s 22 points helped Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 61-54 on Wednesday night. Allen also had six rebounds and six steals for the Hawks (5-20, 4-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Myles Foster scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Myles Ruth was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.
STONY BROOK, NY

