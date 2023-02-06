ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
disneyfoodblog.com

One Airline Is Offering UNLIMITED Flights for $399

We know we are! There are plenty of awesome vacation options to check out this year, whether you’re planning on visiting Disneyland Resort to celebrate new offerings there, taking a cruise, or even flying across the world to explore new places. And if your travel includes some visits to the airport, we’ve got a flight DEAL you might be interested in!
People

Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag

After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only

Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Frontier Airlines announces new unlimited summer flight pass

CNN) — Call it the summer buffet of air travel. Frontier Airlines has announced its newest incentive to get travelers back in the air post-pandemic: An unlimited summer flight pass that costs $399. The all-you-can-fly plan allows Frontier customers to book “an unlimited number of flights” from May 2...
marketscreener.com

Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
Benzinga

Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Benzinga

Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
New York Post

Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport

Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...
Benzinga

Why Digital Turbine Stock Is Spiraling Lower Today

Digital Turbine Inc APPS shares are trading down Thursday after the company reported financial results that came in below analyst estimates, driven by macro headwinds. What Happened: Digital Turbine reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $162.31 million, representing a 25% decrease year-over-year. The company's top-line results missed average analyst estimates of $185.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
195K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy