Southern Shores, NC

WAVY News 10

Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer

The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Police arrested 24-year-old Na’kia Tyler-Miller Sunday. She is charged with DWI first offense and felony destruction of property. She is being held on $3,500 bond. Police […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash at Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, V.a (WAVY) – A car crash caused the intersection of Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike to close for more than an hour Wednesday. A portion of the road on Centerville Turnpike N from Butts Station Road to the Centerville Turnpike Bridge was impacted by the closure. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth

A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton

Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Traffic Update: Atlantic Avenue back open to traffic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Fire Department said Atlantic Avenue was back open around 4:30 p.m. A part of Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach's North End is blocked off Wednesday afternoon due to a house fire nearby, police said. The road closure is at Atlantic Avenue's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

