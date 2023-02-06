Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
WAVY News 10
Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer
The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
4 teens shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, police say
Four teens were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, police said. It happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, according to a press release.
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
WAVY News 10
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Police arrested 24-year-old Na’kia Tyler-Miller Sunday. She is charged with DWI first offense and felony destruction of property. She is being held on $3,500 bond. Police […]
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
19-year-old killed after car runs off road, hits tree, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old in the city of Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
Va. State Police investigating fatal crash in Portsmouth
Troopers say a single vehicle crash occurred around 1:07 p.m. on I-264 at Greenwood Drive, resulting in the fatality.
WAVY News 10
Crash at Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, V.a (WAVY) – A car crash caused the intersection of Butts Station Road and Centerville Turnpike to close for more than an hour Wednesday. A portion of the road on Centerville Turnpike N from Butts Station Road to the Centerville Turnpike Bridge was impacted by the closure. The...
Chesapeake homicide victim identified: Police
Police have identified the man that was shot and killed on Broad Street Sunday evening as 19-year-old Jerome Emmanuel Odom from Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth
A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth. A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury...
WAVY News 10
Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton
Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton. Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. USGS reports 2.6 magnitude earthquake off...
Portsmouth shooting now homicide after victim dies in hospital
Police say they are now investigating a shooting on Loxley Road as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings
As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
Traffic Update: Atlantic Avenue back open to traffic
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Fire Department said Atlantic Avenue was back open around 4:30 p.m. A part of Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach's North End is blocked off Wednesday afternoon due to a house fire nearby, police said. The road closure is at Atlantic Avenue's...
1 dead, another hurt after Sunday shooting in Chesapeake
One man is dead and another was injured after a Sunday evening shooting on Broad Street in Chesapeake.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach Police are looking for 84-year-old Edward Shaw Jr. who went missing Monday.
Comments / 3