kiwaradio.com
Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Upper Deck Golf coming to Target Field
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced that Upper Deck Golf will be returning to Target Field this summer. The exclusive two-day event is back to give fans of all ages an "exclusive chance to tee off" in the ballpark from June 9 to June 10. Golfers can enjoy the...
mngirlshockeyhub.com
Edina finds frustration within the section seedings
The Hornets are 19-4-2 and seeded behind 14-11 Blake, likely tying to a head-to-head result. Sami Cowger’s Edina girls hockey team is seeded behind Blake despite a large difference in success rates this season. (Minnesota Hockey Hub)
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Hiawatha Golf Course could soon become historical site
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hiawatha Golf Course in Minneapolis could soon end up on the national register of historic places.On Wednesday night, the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office approved the move that makes way for the course to be in consideration for the national registry.RELATED: The uncertain future of the Hiawatha Golf CourseHiawatha has had some issues after flooding closed the course for some time in 2014.There is now a plan to reconstruct the course from 18 to nine holes, which was approved by the Minneapolis Park Board last year.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
OnlyInYourState
Feed Your Soul At This Minnesota Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
At Mama Sheila’s House of Soul, a Minnesota soul food restaurant located in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis, you can order the buffet for lunch or dinner and eat all you want for a single price. For such delicious, quality food, it’s a deal you really need to taste for yourself.
ktoe.com
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Edina Hornet to return as school's logo after district, artist reach private settlement
EDINA, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired on June 29, 2021 after the cease and desist letter was served. The hornet logo is back at Edina High School after the district and the logo's artist reached a private settlement. According to a press release from Edina...
annandaleadvocate.com
Ice conditions make it tough for anglers
This winter’s odd ice conditions have added another casuality to the events that have been canceled. Last week, the Annandale Lions Club called off their sixth annual Kids Fishing Contest that was planned for Saturday, Feb. 11, on Pleasant Lake. Earlier, the Maple Lake Property Association owners called off that lake’s ice fishing derby that was to be held Saturday, Feb. 4.
Lansing Daily
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, "individuals on foot" started shooting in the area
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Do electric vehicles really lose range in cold weather?
MINNEAPOLIS — Electric vehicles are becoming more popular these days, but one of the biggest concerns from potential buyers is the range, especially when it is cold outside and batteries lose some of their power. Is it really a big deal? Or is this all overblown?. "This is my...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
FAA investigating small plane crash near Twin Cities
(Washington County, MN) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in Washington County, near the Twin Cities. The plane went down in a field Saturday afternoon. The pilot suffered minor injuries. The pilot was still able to walk away from the single-passenger aircraft to get help.
