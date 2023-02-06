Read full article on original website
KCBY
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
nbc16.com
Police: Man arrested after breaking and entering residence, victim beaten with metal pipe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Early Wednesday, at 12:37 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Two Mile Lane, just south of Bandon. Sgt. S Moore with CCSO responded to the scene, where they learned that the suspect,...
nbc16.com
Coos County Sheriff's Office seeking tips on stolen 'sand buggy'
Early Friday evening, at 4:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen sand buggy and its utility trailer. The sand buggy is described as a 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage and paddle tires. The buggy is described as 'Barney Purple.' The trailer is said to be an 8x10 utility trailer, colored as a black metal, with wood deck and metal siding.
kezi.com
Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting
ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
nbc16.com
Body-worn cameras coming to Salem Police, expected rollout February 13
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department is ready to launch its body-worn camera program. On Wednesday, the department announced it had completed all the steps needed to begin wearing the cameras. Officials say the addition of the cameras is important as the agency moves forward in the pursuit...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER REPORTEDLY FALLING OUT OF VEHICLE
A Winchester man was cited for DUII after a parking lot incident Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the 74-year old after witnesses said he had driven into the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens Street and then fell out of the driver seat of the vehicle.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
kptv.com
Surveillance video shows man drive Jeep through dealership garage door in Coos Bay, Oregon
A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening. Chocolate for Congo returns for a 10th year to help communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo thrive. New bill would create sustainable source of funding...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
kptv.com
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – The Corvallis Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Wednesday. Police responded at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a suicidal man in southwest Albany. Officers determined the man was armed and at Freeway Lakes. Albany police, along with...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
nbc16.com
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
nbc16.com
K-9 'Maz' is Corvallis Police Department's newest member
Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
nbc16.com
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
beachconnection.net
Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
kezi.com
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
kpic
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
nbc16.com
Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
nbc16.com
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
Comments / 0