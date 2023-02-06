Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Valley Breeze
Memories flood back for local woman after historic designation for Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET – Marilyn Kelley says she couldn’t believe it when a friend showed her a Jan. 25 Breeze story about a bungalow-style home at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. being added into Pawtucket’s historic district. That simple house, says Kelley, who was the state’s 2019 School Nurse Teacher...
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
Providence firefighters stop boat fire from spreading to home
Fire crews were called to Alabama Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and arrived to find the 23-foot boat in flames.
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say
The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
johnstonsunrise.net
Feb. 19 mass set in remembrance of Station Fire 20 years ago
Monday, Feb. 20 will mark the anniversary of one of the nation’s worst nightclub fires, The Station fire, that killed 100 and injured scores more. The Station Fire Memorial Foundation chaired by Gina Russo plans to mark the 20th anniversary with a remembrance service on Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Kevin Church in Warwick and then in the spring hold an event at the Station Fire Memorial Park on Cowesett Road in West Warwick on Sunday, May 21.
RI school exploring new pet therapy program
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A new furry face on the campus of one local school is gaining a lot of attention and getting a lot of snuggles. Meet Conway – this adorable 10 month-old, Golden Retriever pup is currently in training to be a certified therapy dog at Rocky Hill Country Day. “For my […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
ABC6.com
Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River’s “Munchies” breakfast and lunch: Friendly, fast service and delivery options available
Who doesn’t love a good “home-cooked” meal at a reasonable price? With quite the homey atmosphere, this cute little diner is sure to fill your belly, and it may also fill your heart. Before Munchies began serving the local community, there was ‘Dunk N Munch,’ now a...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG
Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
Valley Breeze
City plans purchase of old Aaron's Furniture property for mixed-use food hub
WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
middletownri.com
"Where Am I?" Answer -- February 2023
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (FEBRUARY 6, 2023) – If the “No Parking” sign outside the former Berkeley-Peckham School looks old, that’s because it is. Like the brick building itself, the wooden placard overlooking the parking lot at 660 Green End Avenue has stood the test of time. Today,...
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
newportthisweek.com
Rita Elizabeth Kinsella
Rita Elizabeth Kinsella (lovingly known as ‘Gram’) died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 1, 2023 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Kinsella (‘Pop’) also of Middletown, RI, where they made their home together for over fifty years.
This City Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator
Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England. Yes, 216 Main Street in Pawtucket is a former...
Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat
Crews were called around 10:15 p.m. to Tumbletown 2 Laundromat on Main Street. The fire chief said in addition to the fire starting in the dryer, six machines were damaged.
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid temps
The extreme cold can be deadly for peach trees.
Comments / 0