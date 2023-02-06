ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

ABC6.com

Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Feb. 19 mass set in remembrance of Station Fire 20 years ago

Monday, Feb. 20 will mark the anniversary of one of the nation’s worst nightclub fires, The Station fire, that killed 100 and injured scores more. The Station Fire Memorial Foundation chaired by Gina Russo plans to mark the 20th anniversary with a remembrance service on Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Kevin Church in Warwick and then in the spring hold an event at the Station Fire Memorial Park on Cowesett Road in West Warwick on Sunday, May 21.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI school exploring new pet therapy program

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A new furry face on the campus of one local school is gaining a lot of attention and getting a lot of snuggles. Meet Conway – this adorable 10 month-old, Golden Retriever pup is currently in training to be a certified therapy dog at Rocky Hill Country Day. “For my […]
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG

Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
middletownri.com

"Where Am I?" Answer -- February 2023

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (FEBRUARY 6, 2023) – If the “No Parking” sign outside the former Berkeley-Peckham School looks old, that’s because it is. Like the brick building itself, the wooden placard overlooking the parking lot at 660 Green End Avenue has stood the test of time. Today,...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother

CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
CUMBERLAND, RI
newportthisweek.com

Rita Elizabeth Kinsella

Rita Elizabeth Kinsella (lovingly known as ‘Gram’) died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 1, 2023 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Kinsella (‘Pop’) also of Middletown, RI, where they made their home together for over fifty years.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

