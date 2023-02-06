Read full article on original website
Should Hawaii Tighten Its Work-From-Home Policies For State Employees?
In the fall of 2021 a group of state senators dropped in unannounced during business hours to visit the state Consumer Advocate’s office and found the lights out — literally. All but one member of the staff was working from home, senators were told. That surprise visit along...
The Democratic Party Platform Calls For Serious Government Reform. So Why Are Democrats Reluctant To Do It?
If any of the 68 Democrats in the Hawaii Legislature aren’t focused this session on efforts to improve government transparency and accountability, they simply aren’t paying attention to what’s going on. They’d be ignoring the fact that after a series of recent government scandals, including the bribery...
$8 million for Hawaii with boosted child nutrition program funding
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that Hawaii's reimbursement rate for federal child nutrition programs will be increased increased by 13%.
Affordable housing proposal that would go after non-residents deemed unconstitutional
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by addressing sales to non-residents. Lawmakers now have until the end of the week to come up with another idea. Or – they will have to wait until next year. Senate Bill 34 was deferred and...
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?
Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
Former Maui official sentenced for ‘outrageous’ role in state’s largest-ever bribery scheme
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Maui wastewater official to 10 years in prison for bribery, in what the judge called the largest public graft scheme he’s ever seen in Hawaii. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson also ordered Stewart Stant to serve three...
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so. Several of the bills focus on the state’s practice of almost always removing children from their parents without first...
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna
The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
Hawai‘i County Council pays tribute to fallen Maui firefighter with Big Island connection
The Hawai‘i County Council on Wednesday paid its respects to a fallen Maui firefighter who was a 2016 graduate and star athlete at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i in Kea‘au. Before the meeting began, the Council offered its condolences and observed a moment of silence in honor of Tre Evans-Dumaran.
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
Wind advisory in effect for lower elevations of Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.
