Hawaii State

Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna

The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island

Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
