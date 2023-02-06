Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian left derelict boats in its wake. That caused one marina's business to transition from recreational to recovery.
It's been nearly four months since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's coast, leaving a terrible path of destruction in its wake. And the cleanup is nowhere near over. According to Florida's Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are more than 700 derelict boats in the area, but only two-thirds have been removed.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Family find 21-year-old free diver lost in the ocean in Florida
A 21-year-old free diver was miraculously rescued by his family after he was swept away by the Gulf Stream while diving more than five miles from the Florida Keys.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
A great white shark pinging in the Gulf of Mexico began her journey 9,000 miles away
Her name is Sable and she’s nearly 11 feet long. Here is where she’s hanging out.
Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken Florida sailboat months after storm
The body of a Florida man who vanished during Hurricane Ian in September has been found on a sunken sailboat months after the storm. James "Denny" Hurst was the last known person still missing in Lee County after Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into Florida last year, killing dozens and causing widespread devastation.
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
Miracle Survival: Stranded Couple Survives Two Days Adrift On Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
A fisherman in Queensland, Australia stumbled upon a couple who were stranded in the middle of the shark-infested ocean, close to drowning. The couple were treading water, with no board or anything to keep them afloat, and were drifting closer to collapse. The fisherman, Lorne Benussi, quickly went to their aid and brought them back to safety.
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico
A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
Aggressive Frog-Eating Fish That Breathes Air Found in New Part of Florida
The invasive species can be highly destructive to ecosystems as it hunts on native wildlife and wipes out large quantities of fish.
newsnationnow.com
‘We found him’: 22-year-old diver rescued off Florida coast
(NewsNation) — A 22-year-old free diver was rescued by family and friends after being swept out to sea off Key West, Florida. On Jan. 23, Dylan Gartenmayer was diving with friends when the current separated him from his companions for two hours, USA Today reported. Sean Caggiano shared video of the rescue on Facebook.
These Are America's Top 10 Deadliest Beaches & Almost All Of Them Are In Florida
America's deadliest beaches were ranked, and while Florida beaches are a popular vacation destination attracting tourists galore, much of the state's coastline made the list. Travel Lens, an online travel publication, even categorized seven, out of the ten locations, shores in the Sunshine State as "deadly." In fact, each of the listed entries is on the east coast of the U.S.
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
After a White Rhino Was Shot Dead in Florida, How Many Are Left in the World?
If you needed yet another reason to boycott the zoo, here you go. A white rhino was shot dead in Florida only a day after his arrival. The large mammal, who was male, attempted to escape his enclosure, and because he was reportedly "acting aggressive," staff chased him down with high-powered rifles. They controversially opened fire and took his life, before loading him into a trailer to bury him with other dead safari animals.
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
Some Believe The Bimini Road To Be The Remains Of A Wall From Atlantis
Since 1968 when a diver discovered a straight alignment of rectangular to sub-rectangular limestones off North Bimini, an ongoing debate in the scientific community has ensued concerning the Lost City of Atlantis. “Baja mar” means low water sea, and Bimini means the islands of the shallow sea. The diver discovered what has since been referred to as the Bimini Road or the Bimini Wall on the sea floor in water only 18’ deep. Some marine biologists and other scientists have concluded that the huge limestones are aligned with supporting stones beneath in such a way that could not have been formed naturally,...
Stranded Fishermen Who Used Drink Cooler as a Life Raft Rescued After Capsizing Near Australia
In video footage captured by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), three men can be seen in choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets Three fishermen who used a drink cooler as a life raft have been rescued after capsizing near Australia. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) received an alert from an emergency beacon activated off the coast of Eclipse Island, Australia, around 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the organization said in a news release. After the AMSA sent a rescue aircraft to the scene, the three...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Bull Shark Ever Caught in Florida
Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) are a species of shark known for their aggressive behavior. They possess the ability to swim in both saltwater and freshwater environments. The bull shark are in the coastal waters of many countries including the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. They have been spotted as far as 2,500 miles up the Amazon River and have traveled up the Mississippi River all the way to Illinois! In 2013, two 8-foot long, 300 pound bull sharks were caught in the Potomac River near Point Lookout State Park, about 80 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
