The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
The Independent

Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico

A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
newsnationnow.com

‘We found him’: 22-year-old diver rescued off Florida coast

(NewsNation) — A 22-year-old free diver was rescued by family and friends after being swept out to sea off Key West, Florida. On Jan. 23, Dylan Gartenmayer was diving with friends when the current separated him from his companions for two hours, USA Today reported. Sean Caggiano shared video of the rescue on Facebook.
Narcity USA

These Are America's Top 10 Deadliest Beaches & Almost All Of Them Are In Florida

America's deadliest beaches were ranked, and while Florida beaches are a popular vacation destination attracting tourists galore, much of the state's coastline made the list. Travel Lens, an online travel publication, even categorized seven, out of the ten locations, shores in the Sunshine State as "deadly." In fact, each of the listed entries is on the east coast of the U.S.
GreenMatters

After a White Rhino Was Shot Dead in Florida, How Many Are Left in the World?

If you needed yet another reason to boycott the zoo, here you go. A white rhino was shot dead in Florida only a day after his arrival. The large mammal, who was male, attempted to escape his enclosure, and because he was reportedly "acting aggressive," staff chased him down with high-powered rifles. They controversially opened fire and took his life, before loading him into a trailer to bury him with other dead safari animals.
Virginian Review

Some Believe The Bimini Road To Be The Remains Of A Wall From Atlantis

Since 1968 when a diver discovered a straight alignment of rectangular to sub-rectangular limestones off North Bimini, an ongoing debate in the scientific community has ensued concerning the Lost City of Atlantis. “Baja mar” means low water sea, and Bimini means the islands of the shallow sea. The diver discovered what has since been referred to as the Bimini Road or the Bimini Wall on the sea floor in water only 18’ deep. Some marine biologists and other scientists have concluded that the huge limestones are aligned with supporting stones beneath in such a way that could not have been formed naturally,...
People

Stranded Fishermen Who Used Drink Cooler as a Life Raft Rescued After Capsizing Near Australia

In video footage captured by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), three men can be seen in choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets Three fishermen who used a drink cooler as a life raft have been rescued after capsizing near Australia. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) received an alert from an emergency beacon activated off the coast of Eclipse Island, Australia, around 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the organization said in a news release. After the AMSA sent a rescue aircraft to the scene, the three...
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Bull Shark Ever Caught in Florida

Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) are a species of shark known for their aggressive behavior. They possess the ability to swim in both saltwater and freshwater environments. The bull shark are in the coastal waters of many countries including the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. They have been spotted as far as 2,500 miles up the Amazon River and have traveled up the Mississippi River all the way to Illinois! In 2013, two 8-foot long, 300 pound bull sharks were caught in the Potomac River near Point Lookout State Park, about 80 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
