Since 1968 when a diver discovered a straight alignment of rectangular to sub-rectangular limestones off North Bimini, an ongoing debate in the scientific community has ensued concerning the Lost City of Atlantis. “Baja mar” means low water sea, and Bimini means the islands of the shallow sea. The diver discovered what has since been referred to as the Bimini Road or the Bimini Wall on the sea floor in water only 18’ deep. Some marine biologists and other scientists have concluded that the huge limestones are aligned with supporting stones beneath in such a way that could not have been formed naturally,...

29 DAYS AGO