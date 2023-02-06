Teen asks Wilson County leaders to take his 'Spend A Day In My Wheels' challenge

Our communities are not the easiest to navigate in a wheelchair.

A 17-year-old in Wilson County arranged for decision-makers to spend a day in a wheelchair so they could see what it's like.

"At the very least, we want them to start speaking out for the issues and start addressing problems," said Alex Johnson.

Johnson has a form of skeletal dysplasia and uses a wheelchair.

When he was younger, he created the Spend A Day In My Wheels challenge. People are given wheelchairs and asked to complete normal activities like navigating their office, using the main entrance of their building, visiting the restroom, going to the wheelchair-accessible parking, and taking an elevator.

On Monday, he asked community leaders at the Wilson County courthouse to spend a few hours in a wheelchair and report back.

Mayor Randall Hutto was one of the participants.

"As a mayor, it makes you realize I have 150,000 people in the county; I don't know what percentage face these challenges, but we need to continue to prepare our world for them," said Hutto.

The wheelchairs used by the members of law enforcement, the county commission, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, the school district and the mayor were loaned by Permobil.

At minimum, Johnson hopes the hours-long challenge creates life-long advocates.

"It's a long-term investment. There are many things we're still working on that we've been fighting for for centuries. There are many things we have to push for in order for it to happen. When we stop pushing for that, that's when change doesn't happen. Even if this challenge inspires someone to maybe not park in the handicap parking... even if something as small as that changes, then I call it a victory," said Johnson.

Johnson has also taken this challenge to the state capitol, where lawmakers spent a day in wheelchairs.

