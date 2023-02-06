Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Assessing the Roster and Coaching Changes in the SEC East
The Georgia Bulldogs have been the dominant force the the Eastern division of the SEC since the 2017 season. In the past six seasons, the Bulldogs have appeared in 3 national title games, 5 SEC Championship, and have lost just a minuscule two games to opponents in the Eastern Division. With that, teams have been making changes to try to catch up with Kirby Smart's program. Here are some of the moves that other teams in the East have made this off-season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, a 2014 graduate, passed away Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family's social media, Kimbell had issues with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency officials performed CPR on Kimbell, and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for an extended period. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
Henry County Daily Herald
Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'
Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!.
Henry County Daily Herald
‘RHOC’ Alum Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson Dead at 22
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Slade Smiley, has died. He was 22.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge adds speed detection devices to newly acquired regions of city limits
STOCKBRIDGE — New residents of Stockbridge should notice more speed detection devices in certain school zones and other busy roadways. During its Jan. 31 meeting the Stockbridge City Council approved an amended list of roadways for use of speed detection devices to enforce speed laws within the city, a requirement that was made in April 2022 as it worked to develop its police department.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons' request for leave of absence fails
McDONOUGH — A motion to approve a 90-day leave of absence request made on behalf of Commissioner Dee Clemmons by the county attorney died for a lack of a second Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting. Clemmons was absent from the meeting. She joined the two previous...
Henry County Daily Herald
CASA program coming to Henry County; volunteers needed
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a non-profit dedicated to advocating for the best interests of children in foster care, is coming to Henry County. The program will use trained community volunteers working to help ensure children who experience abuse or neglect can thrive and reach their full potential with the support of permanent connections to family. The volunteers will provide in-depth information to the judge and make recommendations to best meet the needs of each child.
