Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Photos: Dogs looking for homes for Valentine’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are looking for loving homes in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 54 animals on Feb. 7, but recorded just 12 adoptions. Officials say there are 203 cats and 363 dogs in the foster system. Dogs who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
momswhothink.com

16 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Oklahoma City

Whether you’ve visited beautiful Oklahoma City or not, this bustling metropolis has so much to offer to locals and tourists alike. And, there are absolutely so many fun places for birthday parties in Oklahoma City! Check out indoor gyms or outdoor parks, zoos, adventure zones or bowling alleys. There is truly something for everyone. Since everyone has a birthday, keep on reading for some great ideas on where to book your child’s next birthday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okstate.edu

Student Doctor of the Year exemplifies D.O. philosophy

Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. Jordyn Austin has known she’s wanted to be a doctor since middle school. “My mom is a pharmacist, my grandma was a nurse, my other grandmother was a nursing home manager. I think being around all of that sparked my interest,” she said.
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Almonte Library patrons celebrate 10 years, as new facility construction launches

Oklahoma City -- The Metropolitan Library System and city government officials celebrated a decade of service at the Almonte Library (2914 S.W. 59 Street) on Friday, February 3.Even as the celebration continued, new construction got underway directly across from the decade-old facility that has occupied a store-front site. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, treats and more.Members of the local community and guests made their mark on the new facility by signing fixtures thate being incorporated into the construction. The Metropolitan Library System had previously announced the permanent library project, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel. The newer library...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK

Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
EL RENO, OK

