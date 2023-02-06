Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
Yukon Public Schools hosting job fair, highlights pay
Yukon Public Schools announced that it is holding a job fair on Feb. 27.
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
OSDH, CDC ‘unable to identify a source of infection’ for mysterious spread of illness in Caddo and Custer counties
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the source of a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in Caddo and Custer counties remains a mystery.
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Remembering Leslie Filson, One Of OKC’s First Black Police Detectives
Leslie Filson lived in northeast Oklahoma City in the 1940s. His daughter, Carolyn Filson said he didn't just live there, he worked there too and had a goal to help his community thrive. A proud daughter is sharing her father's story. “This is my dad and his patrol partner, and...
KOCO
Oklahoma City grocery store aims to help customers fighting inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Everyone is feeling the tight squeeze of inflation, especially when it comes to buying food. Now, one Oklahoma City grocery store is taking it upon itself to try and help its customers out. They are lowering prices on dozens of items to either match or beat the prices at other stores.
Devon Tower anti-abortion climber scales another skyscraper
Back in June of 2022, an anti-abortion activist, who calls himself "The Pro-Life Spiderman," made national news while scaling all 50-stories of Oklahoma City's tallest building, the Devon Tower - without a harness. Now, he's done it again in Phoenix, Arizona.
KFOR
Photos: Dogs looking for homes for Valentine’s Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are looking for loving homes in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 54 animals on Feb. 7, but recorded just 12 adoptions. Officials say there are 203 cats and 363 dogs in the foster system. Dogs who...
momswhothink.com
16 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Oklahoma City
Whether you’ve visited beautiful Oklahoma City or not, this bustling metropolis has so much to offer to locals and tourists alike. And, there are absolutely so many fun places for birthday parties in Oklahoma City! Check out indoor gyms or outdoor parks, zoos, adventure zones or bowling alleys. There is truly something for everyone. Since everyone has a birthday, keep on reading for some great ideas on where to book your child’s next birthday.
KFOR
Update: Norman crash two people sent to hospital
Canadian County could end its ban on liquor sales before 2 p.m. on Sundays.
KOCO
Residents say they aren’t getting help as sewage covers floors of Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents said they aren’t getting any help as sewage covers the floors of some Oklahoma City apartments. One woman’s apartment has sewage backed up in the toilet and shower. There is so much she said she feels unclean in her own home. "Frustrated, angry....
okstate.edu
Student Doctor of the Year exemplifies D.O. philosophy
Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. Jordyn Austin has known she’s wanted to be a doctor since middle school. “My mom is a pharmacist, my grandma was a nurse, my other grandmother was a nursing home manager. I think being around all of that sparked my interest,” she said.
Almonte Library patrons celebrate 10 years, as new facility construction launches
Oklahoma City -- The Metropolitan Library System and city government officials celebrated a decade of service at the Almonte Library (2914 S.W. 59 Street) on Friday, February 3.Even as the celebration continued, new construction got underway directly across from the decade-old facility that has occupied a store-front site. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, treats and more.Members of the local community and guests made their mark on the new facility by signing fixtures thate being incorporated into the construction. The Metropolitan Library System had previously announced the permanent library project, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel. The newer library...
Mustang woman conned out of thousands of dollars in puppy scam
Eventually, she was out $5,800... and still, no puppy.
news9.com
Locally-Owned Business Offers Clothing Subscription Service
A locally-owned business is giving Oklahomans a taste of what it's like to be styled like the stars. It's a clothing subscription service located right in the heart of Oklahoma City. News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to Library: A Modern Clothing Store, to check it out.
KOCO
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma planning casino night, Taste of OKC fundraisers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma is planning two separate fundraising events for late February. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
SSM Health St. Anthony, Oklahoma City University hope to address state’s nursing shortage with new program
A hospital system and local university are teaming up - hoping to help alleviate our state's critical shortage of nurses.
KOCO
Temperatures warm up after icy conditions create morning issues for drivers in OKC metro
The overnight winter weather and frigid conditions caused slick road conditions Thursday morning across Oklahoma. The weather caused numerous crashes throughout central Oklahoma, including one deadly collision. Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a blog KOCO 5 kept during winter...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK
Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
Comments / 0