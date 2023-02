ROUND ROCK, Texas – With the baseball season only 52 days away, the Round Rock Express is thrilled to unveil the team’s initial promotional schedule. To coincide with the release of the promotional schedule, single-game tickets to all 75 Express home games are on sale now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. The season gets underway with Opening Day at Dell Diamond, presented by Dell Technologies, on Friday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. as the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) come to town.

1 DAY AGO