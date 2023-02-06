Read full article on original website
Related
Texas is one of the most stressed states in America due to rising prices: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Life is stressful enough as it is, but when things start costing more, the stress can add on and for certain states, it’s hitting harder than most. We checked out Help Advisor’s Inflation-related Stress report to look at which states are feeling the stress more so than others.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Lone Star Thrift – Here Are 10 Cheapest Cities In Texas
Life in Texas is pretty good, right? It must be, because for the 5th time since 2016, our state was recently named number one for growth according to U-Haul. Hey, they would know, right?. The cost of living in the Lone Star State is relatively low too despite all the...
These Texas cities ranked among America’s best for pizza in 2023: Report
There's nothing better than winding down from a long work week on a Friday night than with a large pizza split between you and your loved ones.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
These Texas cities are the best cities for dating on a budget in 2023
DALLAS (KDAF) – The new year brings new goals whether it’s financial, jobs, or your dating life, but it can be hard to keep up with them. One of the hardest combinations of goals to maintain is to save money, while at the same time focusing on your dating life and getting back out there. However, it is hard but not impossible.
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas
We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
Fredericksburg Standard
Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
Texas Lottery game has largest jackpot in North America, 2nd largest in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) – There was no luck to be had in the state of Texas to the level that a Powerball lottery player had in Washington state to win the $747 million jackpot, but now, a Texas Lottery game is the king of the jackpots. The lottery reports that...
KSAT 12
How a 12-year-old federal lawsuit turned a judge into Texas’ foster care czar
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack declared in 2015 that Texas foster kids were leaving state care more damaged than when they entered, it forced the state to confront decades of missteps.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas using data from AAA.
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
brady-today.com
The 34th Heart of Texas Country Music Festival Scheduled for March 12 - April 1, 2023
The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival has become a destination event for Country Music fans from all over the country. On the first day of sales, fans from twenty two different states as well as Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland and Sweden purchased tickets for various shows and dances during the ten day music fest.
These are Texas’ best small towns in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure
Big cities are all the talk all over the United States and the world; it's all about New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to name a few. However, it's truly the small towns around America that make this country so great.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Texas Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 7 Items
One of my favorite activities on the weekends are to go thrifting, and digging for vinyl. The first stop on a typical weekend is Goodwill. The selection at the stores in Killeen-Temple, Texas is great to purchase, but sometimes I do it just to visit some of my old stuff.
CW33
Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0