Texas State

CW33

These Texas cities are the best cities for dating on a budget in 2023

DALLAS (KDAF) – The new year brings new goals whether it’s financial, jobs, or your dating life, but it can be hard to keep up with them. One of the hardest combinations of goals to maintain is to save money, while at the same time focusing on your dating life and getting back out there. However, it is hard but not impossible.
LoneStar 92

Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
Rock 108

Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas

We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
Fredericksburg Standard

Hay supply near 50-year low, as prices spike

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 7 Items

One of my favorite activities on the weekends are to go thrifting, and digging for vinyl. The first stop on a typical weekend is Goodwill. The selection at the stores in Killeen-Temple, Texas is great to purchase, but sometimes I do it just to visit some of my old stuff.
