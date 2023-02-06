ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Kicker 102.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.
Outsider.com

Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report

In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS

It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place

Wait…. WHAT!? Yellowstone is unquestionably the hottest show on television right now, with a whole universe of prequels and sequels already in the works. The Yellowstone universe is big and wide, and seemingly just get started… However, it’s going to continue on without its main character and leading actor, Kevin Costner. According to a new report from Deadline, creator Taylor Sheridan is essentially landing the plane with Kevin Costner as the series lead. A source says that shooting and scheduling issues are beginning to […] The post Kevin Costner Reportedly Exiting ‘Yellowstone’ With Matthew McConaughey Set To Take His Place first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Prevention

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set

It will be several long months until the next new episode of Yellowstone airs. Luckily, actress Kelsey Asbille (who stars as Monica Dutton) stepped up to give us some behind-the-scenes photos to keep us occupied as we wonder what will happen between feuding siblings Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).
Outsider.com

A Montana Community Event May Have Just Revealed ‘Yellowstone’s Next Prequel Title

Paramount Network officials attended a community thank-you event in the Hamilton Montana City Hall last weekend. During this event, the officials were speaking with community members highlighting the many benefits shows such as Yellowstone and 1923 have brought to the state over the years. Then, the network execs shared some big news: a new sequel is planned to be added to the Taylor Sheridan franchise of western dramas. This one is titled 1944 and will be filmed in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, reports note.
thedigitalfix.com

Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely. Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its...
