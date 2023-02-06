ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Smothers resigns after 3 seasons as Deltona High's football coach

By Chris Boyle and Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
Jeff Smothers resigned as Deltona High's football coach Monday with intentions to accept a position out of state later in the week, he confirmed to The News-Journal in a phone interview.

Smothers, who turns 35 next month, completed his third season in charge of the Wolves and led the team to a 7-3 record this fall. Deltona outscored its opponents 401-187, including a pair of 69-0 blowout victories against Winter Springs and Pine Ridge.

The Wolves started the 2022 campaign with five consecutive victories, but losses to DeLand, Mainland and Seabreeze in the space of 10 days derailed Deltona's chances at a postseason return. Smothers oversaw the program's first official FHSAA playoff win in 2020, but the Wolves were forced to forfeit their second-round game due to a COVID-19 incident.

"I weighed out a lot of options and decided this was the best opportunity for me and my family at this moment," Smothers said. "Looking back, I've been able to have those kids buy in to what we were doing as a staff. I really appreciate the efforts of those young men, and the coaches I was able to coach with — a lot of great men in that room, and I'm going to miss them dearly.

"I had great support from administration. (Principal Mike) Micallef has been great to me, as well as the ADs in Gary Meadows and Kevin Jackson. The energy and atmosphere around football at Deltona changed in a positive way, and I'm proud to say that we as a staff accomplished those things."

In total, Smothers departs with a 15-13 record. Deltona had two seniors sign letters of intent last week to play football at the collegiate level; defensive lineman Carson Nichols signed with Morehead State, and quarterback Isaiah Robinson locked in his commitment to Wayne State (Neb.). Slot receiver Jude Santana is expected to sign with Kentucky State this week.

"He's really turned the program around," Jackson said. "He had a good, winning season this year. He instilled some good things with a lot of people. I know the players will miss him. We're disappointed to see him leave, but at the same time, we're happy for him."

Prior to his arrival at Deltona, Smothers spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Hardee High in Wauchula. He served prior assistant head coach stints at two separate schools in his native Kentucky, at Elizabethtown and Radcliff North Hardin Christian.

Jackson said he expects to evaluate candidates and hire a replacement in the coming weeks.

Smothers' departure marks the fourth football coaching change in the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns area since December, though the other three jobs have since been filled: Ben White at Menendez, Cory Johns at Bartram Trail and Justin Roberts at University.

