ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons game vs. Washington Wizards rescheduled in early March for new back-to-back

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YpoS_0keQGfUU00

Last week, an ice storm left the Detroit Pistons stranded in Dallas, forcing the NBA to postpone their Feb. 1 home game against the Washington Wizards.

On Monday, we learned how the league will jam this game back into the schedule.

The Pistons-Wizards will meet on March 7 at Little Caesars Arena. To make room for that game, the Pistons' contest at home against the Portland Trail Blazers has been moved from March 7 to March 6.

TRADER TROY:Evaluating Troy Weaver's trade deadline moves as Pistons GM

The March 7 game will tipoff at 7 p.m. Tickets for the both original dates will be honored on their new dates.

Also, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that its game against the Wizards scheduled for March 6 has been pushed back to March 5.

While the Pistons (14-40 entering Monday) are well out of the playoff race, the Wizards entered Monday in the 10th spot, the final position for the season-end play-in tournament, at 24-28, a half-game ahead of the Indiana Pacers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy