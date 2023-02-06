If 2022 was the year of the rising gas prices, 2023's inflationary star would be eggs. Walmart almost broke the internet after a photo showing $27 eggs had Reddit in shambles. In general, grocery prices have steadily increased, which has even got celebrities like Cardi B speaking out. However, the sharp increase in eggs is particularly noteworthy given the relative stability in egg prices over the past 40 years (via Fox Business). A few factors are attributed to the recent rise, including increased soybean and corn costs, increased labor costs, and a severe bird flu outbreak. No matter the reason, the impact is hitting consumers' pockets hard. So, the excitement over Costco's new egg deal is easy to understand.

4 DAYS AGO