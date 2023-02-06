Read full article on original website
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
SC man shot while trying to sell dog
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Day 12: Analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with trial attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 14 hours ago. Watch WIS...
Alabama task force creates human trafficking survivor bags
The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing." Financial expert...
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state
The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
School security, airbag-death case, Mardi Gras ship: Down in Alabama
Huntsville City Schools has responded to recent incidents of guns being found on campus by bringing in a new security system. A family has received a $2.7 million settlment after a Montgomery, Alabama, man was killed by exploding shrapnel from a defective airbag system. A Naval ship is coming for...
Alabama Death Row inmate dies in prison, cause of death under investigation
A man sitting on Alabama Death Row died Sunday after being in “physical distress,” according to a prison spokesperson. William Marshall, 58, was sentenced to death in 2005 after being convicted of capital murder in Jefferson County for killing his stepdaughter, Alicia Nicole Bentley, in 2004. Alicia was 15 years old.
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
Alabama drivers being asked to add emergency contact to license
From Local 3 News: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to add emergency contacts to their driver license. To complete the process, residents can go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website and click the emergency contact information tab under services. Reginal King with the Alabama Law...
Discover the Official Alabama State Insect
The most renowned and famous butterflies in the U.S. are monarchs. They are common inhabitants of Alabama, and you can find them just about everywhere. However, most Alabamans only see them in the spring and autumn months when they travel through the state on their trip to and from their wintering grounds due to their migratory routes.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near...
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?
Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
Alabama Couple Takes Waste Transfer Station Nuisance Case to Federal Courthouse
The Alabama couple said the attack on their home was unrelenting. They did their best to cope with it. The assailants: noise, odors, debris and scavenger birds that made it hard to breathe, sleep and generally live a relatively normal life. The source: a nearby solid waste transfer station. More...
Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together
Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing as state health leaders report facilities lost more than $700 million in 2022. “Alabama hospitals have consistently lost money each of the three years,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said....
Roadside panhandlers could go to jail if Alabama legislator gets his way
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail
After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
