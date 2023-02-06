Read full article on original website
Related
Labor Sec. Marty Walsh will lead NHL Players Association (report)
United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will depart his post in the Biden Administration to lead the National Hockey League’s Players’ Association, multiple reports say. Walsh, a former union worker and the former mayor of Boston, is expected to be named the executive director of the Players’ Association in the coming days, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff, an NHL news website.
bvmsports.com
Women’s Squash Returns Home to Face Crosstown Foe, Tufts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 2 Harvard Women’s Squash will return to home to the Murr Center tomorrow to welcome fellow Boston opponent, No. 11 Tufts at 5:00 p.m. The matchup will be the first of three home matches this week to close out the regular season for the Crimson.
Montplaisir paces Portsmouth girls basketball team past Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN – Margaret Montplaisir led three players in double figures and the Portsmouth High School girls basketball team won its 10th straight game on Wednesday with a 62-49 Division I win over Goffstown. Montplaisir scored a game-high 16 points, while Avery Romps had 15 points and Savannah Emery had...
Comments / 0