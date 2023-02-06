ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Labor Sec. Marty Walsh will lead NHL Players Association (report)

United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will depart his post in the Biden Administration to lead the National Hockey League’s Players’ Association, multiple reports say. Walsh, a former union worker and the former mayor of Boston, is expected to be named the executive director of the Players’ Association in the coming days, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff, an NHL news website.
BOSTON, MA
bvmsports.com

Women’s Squash Returns Home to Face Crosstown Foe, Tufts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 2 Harvard Women’s Squash will return to home to the Murr Center tomorrow to welcome fellow Boston opponent, No. 11 Tufts at 5:00 p.m. The matchup will be the first of three home matches this week to close out the regular season for the Crimson.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

