Vermont Business Magazine MENTOR Vermont, in partnership with youth mentoring programs, youth mentees, volunteer mentors, legislators, and business supporters, celebrated Vermont Mentoring Month at MENTOR Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Comcast and MENTOR Vermont partnered for the eighth straight year to recognize the 2023 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring. These youth mentees and adult mentors have committed to working with MENTOR Vermont to raise awareness of the benefits of youth mentoring, the necessity for greater State investment in youth mentoring, and the need for more volunteer mentors to ensure young people in Vermont have supportive mentoring relationships they need to thrive.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO