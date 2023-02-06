Read full article on original website
Casella, Hula and Mamava become VBSR Champion Members
Values-led innovators Join Leading Vermont Businesses for People, Planet and Prosperity. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility(link is external) (VBSR) announced that Casella Waste Systems, Hula and Mamava have joined the organization’s core group of Champion Members. VBSR’s cohort of 24 Champion Members, which includes King Arthur Baking Company, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s, and Green Mountain Power, are corporate social responsibility icons – in Vermont and beyond. Brands around the globe look to these Vermont industry leaders to learn how to guide their businesses toward a just, thriving, and transformative economy that works for all people and the planet.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction
Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country
But for the time being, Vermont is doing a better job than any other state at providing some kind of shelter to those who are unhoused. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rates of homelessness are (almost) the worst in the country.
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
MENTOR Vermont celebrate Vermont Mentoring Month
Vermont Business Magazine MENTOR Vermont, in partnership with youth mentoring programs, youth mentees, volunteer mentors, legislators, and business supporters, celebrated Vermont Mentoring Month at MENTOR Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Comcast and MENTOR Vermont partnered for the eighth straight year to recognize the 2023 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring. These youth mentees and adult mentors have committed to working with MENTOR Vermont to raise awareness of the benefits of youth mentoring, the necessity for greater State investment in youth mentoring, and the need for more volunteer mentors to ensure young people in Vermont have supportive mentoring relationships they need to thrive.
Vermont’s governor calls for a return to civility following latest school brawl
Last week a man died after a brawl during a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont. Governor Phil Scott used his weekly media briefing on Tuesday to call for a return to civility. The January 31st brawl occurred during a 7th and 8th grade basketball game in Alburgh, Vermont....
GSR and Franklin County dairy announce commercial operation of manure-to-value process
Vermont Business Magazine GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR’s biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project’s implementation along with project partners. Since...
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Fidium Fiber’s gig-speed Internet and WiFi solution is now available to small businesses
Reliable gigabit speeds, network control and consistent, affordable pricing with no contracts is now available to new business customers everywhere Fidium internet is available. Vermont Business Magazine Fidium’s multi-gig fiber internet with WiFi 6 is now available to small businesses in all Fidium communities,(link is external) including: California, Illinois, Maine,...
Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain
New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money
The extra benefits will cease in March, and the food stamps program will revert to pre-pandemic functioning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont announces end to pandemic program that provided extra food stamp money.
Housing leaders release Bridges to Housing proposal
Critical Actions Can Address Homelessness Crisis: Housing Leaders Release Bridges to Housing Proposal. Vermont Business Magazine Today, housing leaders across Vermont are releasing a proposal for the future of emergency housing for Vermonters experiencing homelessness. Bridges to Housing: Accelerating Progress on Homelessness in Vermont lays out five strategies to guide action on emergency housing in the state.
Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont
The FBI combed the Green Mountains looking for communists, and the University of Vermont ousted a suspected faculty member. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Red, white and blacklisted: The Red Scare in Hollywood and Vermont.
Vermont gets $2 million in grants to address unsheltered and rural homelessness
Vermont Business Magazine On February 2nd, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced grants to address homelessness among people in unsheltered settings and in rural communities. Nationally, nearly $315 million in grants were announced to 46 communities. Vermont received $2,062,533 in funding. View VT specifics here (link...
The inside story on Vermont’s unclaimed $119M
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you missing money? The Vermont Treasurer’s Office is reminding folks their office currently holds $119 million worth of unclaimed property. The property can include life insurance policies that people didn’t realize they were beneficiaries on to security deposits that were never claimed to bank accounts long forgotten. For some, it’s just a couple of bucks, but for others, it can be thousands.
VCRD welcomes fourth class of Climate Catalysts
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is welcoming sixteen participants to the 2023 Climate Catalysts Leadership Program from a strong pool of applicants. The sixteen participants come from across the state and will focus their time on implementing projects addressing topics such as developing town climate actions; expanding outreach regarding weatherization programs; producing an educational series on local manufacturing; and making local food more equitable, affordable and accessible.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
