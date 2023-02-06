Read full article on original website
WLUC
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo’s employment at a meeting on Tuesday. Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron made the motion to terminate DeSalvo’s contract as a Delta County employee. Commissioners John Malnar and Steven...
sooleader.com
COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy
When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
WLUC
Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Wisconsin Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Iron Mountain
A 24-year-old Pembine, Wisconsin, man was arrested on Monday after leading police on a high-speed chase in both the Upper Peninsula and northerm lower peninsula. Iron Mountain Police tried to pull the vehicle over at about 11:30 in the morning, but after initially stopping, the driver took off at a high rate of speed down Carpenter Avenue. The truck then vcrashed into an SUV, and kept going, with the chase eventually going through Breitung Township, and then across the border into Wisconsin.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Toddler Playing With Lighter Sets Escanaba Apartment On Fire
A toddler playing with a lighter set an apartment on fire Monday evening in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at 5:30 to come to the Sand Hill Town House apartments, and when officers got there, they saw the living room engulfed in flames in an upstairs apartment. Crews were able to save nearby apartnents from damage, but the apartment where te fire started was heavily damaged.
wnmufm.org
Search for missing man last seen mid-January in Athelstane
Teddy was last seen on 01/13/23 at about 12:00-12:30 p.m. asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road and Athelstane.
