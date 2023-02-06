ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy

When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
ESCANABA, MI
Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Wisconsin Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Iron Mountain

A 24-year-old Pembine, Wisconsin, man was arrested on Monday after leading police on a high-speed chase in both the Upper Peninsula and northerm lower peninsula. Iron Mountain Police tried to pull the vehicle over at about 11:30 in the morning, but after initially stopping, the driver took off at a high rate of speed down Carpenter Avenue. The truck then vcrashed into an SUV, and kept going, with the chase eventually going through Breitung Township, and then across the border into Wisconsin.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Toddler Playing With Lighter Sets Escanaba Apartment On Fire

A toddler playing with a lighter set an apartment on fire Monday evening in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at 5:30 to come to the Sand Hill Town House apartments, and when officers got there, they saw the living room engulfed in flames in an upstairs apartment. Crews were able to save nearby apartnents from damage, but the apartment where te fire started was heavily damaged.
ESCANABA, MI
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI

