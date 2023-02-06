A 24-year-old Pembine, Wisconsin, man was arrested on Monday after leading police on a high-speed chase in both the Upper Peninsula and northerm lower peninsula. Iron Mountain Police tried to pull the vehicle over at about 11:30 in the morning, but after initially stopping, the driver took off at a high rate of speed down Carpenter Avenue. The truck then vcrashed into an SUV, and kept going, with the chase eventually going through Breitung Township, and then across the border into Wisconsin.

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO