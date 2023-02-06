ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WREG

Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023

A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
ARIZONA STATE
Clarence Walker

Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers

Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.
The Independent

Banks receiving scam payments to take more responsibility under code update

More responsibilities will be placed on account providers receiving payments suspected to be fraudulent, under tweaks to a voluntary code to help prevent bank transfer scams.The Lending Standards Board (LSB) oversees the code on authorised push payment (APP) scams, which was launched in 2019.The voluntary code is designed to give people the confidence that, if they fall victim to an APP scam and have acted appropriately, they will be reimbursed.The LSB published updates to the code on Wednesday, requiring signatory firms receiving scam payments to play a greater role in protecting the customer, by putting in place measures to stop...
WAFB

Watching Your Wallet: Homebuying Scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s mind-boggling how much money scammers get from victims in the United States each year. Unfortunately, every aspect of our lives is a target. There are certain things to look out for when you’re buying a house. The Federal Trade Commission found that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Business Insider

Identity Guard Identity Theft Protection Review

Identity Guard Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fees.
The Hill

Why Americans are going hungry while government fraudsters get rich

In the State of the Union address, President Biden announced a major crackdown on public-sector fraud, claiming that every dollar invested in fraud prevention will yield tenfold returns for the American people. With this newfound commitment to stopping fraudsters, it’s imperative that the government models the best-practices of the private sector, rather than attempting to…

