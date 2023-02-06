ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna

Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business leaders, Andy is the only person to ever serve as team chairman...
Yardbarker

Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: 1980s edition

This great shot of Wrigley Field was found here, on a completely unrelated story about a pitcher named Morris Madden, who pitched in 16 games for the Tigers and Pirates from 1987-89. The caption reads:. Morris Madden pitched his final game of 1988 Oct. 1 at Wrigley Field. Photo is...
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB Network names Dansby Swanson sixth best SS

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking for a marquee signing, and nabbed one of the big four of the shortstop crop. The Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal. And one National League exec called it the best deal in terms of value and fit...
CBS Boston

Theo Epstein on important rule changes coming to baseball

BOSTON -- Over the last decade or so, Major League Baseball games have gotten -- for lack of a better phrase -- fairly boring. The most common complaints are that there's too much down time and not enough excitement on offense."The game has changed a lot over the last 20-30 years, in a way we wouldn't have designed it to had we set out to do so," Theo Epstein said of today's game.Epstein is best remembered for busting a couple of lengthy curses, first for his hometown Red Sox in 2004 and then again for the Chicago Cubs in 2016....
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Praises Cubs New Acquisition Taillon

The Chicago Cubs vastly improved when they added right-hander Jameson Taillon to their starting rotation. Executives are noticing, too. Brian Cashman, General Manager of the New York Yankees, recently appeared on 670 WSCR in Chicago and gushed over Taillon. “He’s a gamer,” Cashman told 670 WSCR. “He gives you innings....
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season

It's almost baseball season. And ahead of spring training, the Chicago Cubs have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know. Bobbleheads. We'll start with the bobbleheads, a fan favorite and collectible. Some of these are straight gate giveaways, some of these...
NBC Sports Chicago

