Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Related
Giants 1B Ronald Guzman attempting to become two-way player
A couple of weeks ago, it showed up in the transaction logs that the Giants had signed first baseman Ronald Guzmán to a minor league deal. The club Monday announced to reporters, including Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, a batch of players that would be in camp as non-roster invitees.
Why MLB host thinks White Sox will be 'markedly better' in '23
After another disappointing season in what was believed to be the White Sox’ championship window, and a less-than-exciting offseason, White Sox fans for the most part are not getting their hopes up for 2023. But MLB Network host Matt Vasgersian believes things will improve on the South Side in 2023.
Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna
Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business leaders, Andy is the only person to ever serve as team chairman...
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1980s edition
This great shot of Wrigley Field was found here, on a completely unrelated story about a pitcher named Morris Madden, who pitched in 16 games for the Tigers and Pirates from 1987-89. The caption reads:. Morris Madden pitched his final game of 1988 Oct. 1 at Wrigley Field. Photo is...
MLB Network names Dansby Swanson sixth best SS
The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking for a marquee signing, and nabbed one of the big four of the shortstop crop. The Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal. And one National League exec called it the best deal in terms of value and fit...
Reports: Yu Darvish, Padres agree to $108M extension
The San Diego Padres dug deep into their pocketbook again Thursday, reaching agreement with right-hander Yu Darvish on a six-year,
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
Theo Epstein on important rule changes coming to baseball
BOSTON -- Over the last decade or so, Major League Baseball games have gotten -- for lack of a better phrase -- fairly boring. The most common complaints are that there's too much down time and not enough excitement on offense."The game has changed a lot over the last 20-30 years, in a way we wouldn't have designed it to had we set out to do so," Theo Epstein said of today's game.Epstein is best remembered for busting a couple of lengthy curses, first for his hometown Red Sox in 2004 and then again for the Chicago Cubs in 2016....
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for when Cubs pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players. When do...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Praises Cubs New Acquisition Taillon
The Chicago Cubs vastly improved when they added right-hander Jameson Taillon to their starting rotation. Executives are noticing, too. Brian Cashman, General Manager of the New York Yankees, recently appeared on 670 WSCR in Chicago and gushed over Taillon. “He’s a gamer,” Cashman told 670 WSCR. “He gives you innings....
Cubs release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season
It's almost baseball season. And ahead of spring training, the Chicago Cubs have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know. Bobbleheads. We'll start with the bobbleheads, a fan favorite and collectible. Some of these are straight gate giveaways, some of these...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0