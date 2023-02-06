ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Motley Fool

Why Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Was Up Today

Perella Weinberg Partners is a New York City-based investment banking firm. The company authorized a $100 million share repurchase plan for 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: LICN, VOYA, SNEX, BAM

Financial stocks turned little changed late in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index lost 1.9%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.4%. Bitcoin retreated 0.9% to $22,868, while...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.99MM shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). This represents 12.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.03MM shares and 11.92% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

CME Group (CME) Declares $1.10 Dividend

CME Group said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
NASDAQ

American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."

