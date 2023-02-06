Read full article on original website
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
Motley Fool
Why Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Was Up Today
Perella Weinberg Partners is a New York City-based investment banking firm. The company authorized a $100 million share repurchase plan for 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Albany International (AIN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN). This represents 11.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: LICN, VOYA, SNEX, BAM
Financial stocks turned little changed late in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index lost 1.9%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.4%. Bitcoin retreated 0.9% to $22,868, while...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.99MM shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). This represents 12.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.03MM shares and 11.92% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
CME Group (CME) Declares $1.10 Dividend
CME Group said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
