Peter Tork Was Once Asked By ‘Monkees’ Producers ‘Do You Mind Playing The Dummy?’
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Could’ve Been About a Pudding Basin Instead
John Lennon discussed his feelings regarding the "eggman" in The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus," as well as the song as a whole.
John Lennon Revealed The Beatles Song That Was Written During Two Separate Acid Trips
John Lennon experimented with psychedelic drugs, and two acid trips led to the creation of one of The Beatles’ strangest songs
John Lennon Expected The Rolling Stones to Face Backlash in the 1980s
John Lennon jokingly congratulated The Rolling Stones for staying together for "112 years." He discussed the reception to the band.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
Micky Dolenz Admits He Was Hired to Be ‘a Wacky Drummer’ on ‘The Monkees’
Micky Dolenz admits to being hired as more of a 'wacky drummer' than a real musician on 'The Monkees,' even though he had plenty of musical experience.
The Beatles’ 1st TV Appearance in the U.S. Wasn’t ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’
Everyone knows The Beatles’ debut appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 established the band in the United States. They matched their European fame in North America and became the most popular band on both sides of the Atlantic. But that groundbreaking show wasn’t The Beatles’ first time on American TV. Eagle-eyed fans saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr on TV long before George shared that the pleasure of touring wore off for the group.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Spoofs Keith Richards and Himself on SNL
The fact that Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels has a lot of very famous friends can be a mixed blessing for the show. Certainly, a boon in the early days of a daring late-night comedy show struggling for recognition, Michaels' close friendship with superstars like Paul Simon granted ratings and legitimacy to a program that NBC executives openly doubted would make it through a full season.
Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Boots’ Album Has Songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan
Nancy Sinatra's 'Boots,' the album that features "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," features a gender-flipped version of a Beatles song about murder.
10 Legendary Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Eric Clapton
Guitar hero Eric Clapton has an untouchable talent when it comes to six strings, an ability that has earned him distinctions like icon, legend, and, guitar god. Throughout his 60-year career, he has shined in multiple rock outfits, like Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek & the Dominos, and has continued to eclipse those successes with an even brighter solo career.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote
Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
Charlie Watts Stole the Trick The Rolling Stones Used Before Their 1975 Tour, According to Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood claims Charlie Watts stole the promotional trick The Rolling Stones used before their 1975 tour.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eddie Van Halen and Steve Lukather’s isolated guitar parts from Michael Jackon’s Beat It
As far as cross-genre link-ups go, few – if any – can top Michael Jackson’s 1982 smash hit track Beat It, which partnered the King of Pop’s commanding vocals with the fretboard ingenious of not one, but two of the finest players to ever pick up an electric guitar.
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
Burt Bacharach, Composer Of Huge Hits From The ’50s Through The ’80s, Dies At 94
Burt Bacharach has died at age 94. He was best known for composing some of the biggest hits of the ’50s through the ’80s. Some of those hits include “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.”. It has been reported...
An Impatient Paul McCartney Worked on a ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Song Without George Martin
Paul McCartney didn't wait for George Martin to start working on one gentle 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' song.
David Draiman’s All-Time Picks for Singer, Guitarist, Bassist + Drummer
Who would go on your Mount Rushmore of musicians? That was a question recently posed to Disturbed's David Draiman during a chat with Taryn Daly of Audacy's 99.9 KISW in Seattle, with the vocalist delivering what would be a killer band that'd be hard to beat, picking a singer, guitarist, bassist and drummer.
