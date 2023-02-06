ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The Beatles’ 1st TV Appearance in the U.S. Wasn’t ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

Everyone knows The Beatles’ debut appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 established the band in the United States. They matched their European fame in North America and became the most popular band on both sides of the Atlantic. But that groundbreaking show wasn’t The Beatles’ first time on American TV. Eagle-eyed fans saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr on TV long before George shared that the pleasure of touring wore off for the group.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Spoofs Keith Richards and Himself on SNL

The fact that Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels has a lot of very famous friends can be a mixed blessing for the show. Certainly, a boon in the early days of a daring late-night comedy show struggling for recognition, Michaels' close friendship with superstars like Paul Simon granted ratings and legitimacy to a program that NBC executives openly doubted would make it through a full season.
American Songwriter

10 Legendary Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Eric Clapton

Guitar hero Eric Clapton has an untouchable talent when it comes to six strings, an ability that has earned him distinctions like icon, legend, and, guitar god. Throughout his 60-year career, he has shined in multiple rock outfits, like Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek & the Dominos, and has continued to eclipse those successes with an even brighter solo career.
American Songwriter

Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote

Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
Consequence

Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94

Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
