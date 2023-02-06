ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield receiving $15M to improve traffic safety

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMAIC_0keQFFlv00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few years, State Street has been at the center of the pedestrian safety discussion after a number of people were hit by cars.

Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”

Now, with this funding through the Federal Highway Administration, Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli sees this as one of roughly two dozen projects he wants to take a targeted approach to address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPFZX_0keQFFlv00

“We aren’t talking about some intersection project where you might see the intersection completely a mess for 8 months,” Cignoli said.

Springfield and Boston were the only two cities to receive funding through the grant program, with Springfield receiving more money. Called the Safe Streets and Roads for All Implementation Grant, the idea is to do just that. Making streets and intersections safer for people whether they’re on foot or on wheels, by narrowing lanes to curb speeding or investing in high visibility crosswalks.

DPW wants to spend roughly $1.4 million on Page Boulevard to make upgrades like adding a sidewalk. Chris Cignoli said this area doesn’t get a lot of crashes but it’s still important to make these upgrades.

“In something like Page boulevard there are not a lot of them but when they are, they’re very severe,” he said. “So how do you balance that? and that’s what we’re going to be looking at.”

On Monday, February 13th the City Council is expected to hear how DPW wants to allocate the funding, and then get started with construction this year into next year.

Hiram Vega of Springfield is glad to hear more funding is on the way, however he wants to see more done about paving, “There’s a lot of potholes right now under my car there’s a noise under the wheel and it’s a brand new car.”

Proposed Projects Download Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy