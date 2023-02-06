ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Mardi Gras Comes to the Camp at MidCity | Feb. 9, 2023, 9:30 a.m.

In addition to musicians coming in from New Orleans, king cakes from Mandy Randazzo King Cakes, crawfish and Pat O'Brien's hurricanes and cyclones will also make an appearance at the celebration.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Moms Address Fentanyl Issues in Their Community (News 19 at 9)

Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. (News 19 at 9) Moms Address Fentanyl Issues in Their Community (News …. Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. (News 19 at 9)
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees (News 19 at 5)

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees …. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Search Continues for Missing Fyffe Teen | News 19 at 4 p.m.

Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home on Tuesday night. Search Continues for Missing Fyffe Teen | News 19 …. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home on Tuesday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Main Weather (9 p.m., February 6, 2023)

Main Weather (9 p.m., February 6, 2023)
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale

Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rayburn Austin Parker

Rayburn Austin Parker, 87, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1935. Rayburn graduated from West Point High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at St. Bernard College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Rayburn was a teacher at Cold Springs High School and West Point High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was also a member of Baldwin Church of Christ. He enjoyed photography and also sold real estate, so if he didn’t teach you,...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Cement truck crashes into interior design store

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria's Interiors Furniture & Design located on Andrew Jackson Way around 7:45 a.m. Cement truck crashes into interior design store. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama

Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Windy, Stormy Night Ahead Wednesday | Main Weather, News 19 at 4 p.m.

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. Windy, Stormy Night Ahead Wednesday | Main Weather, …. It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

United Way of Madison County celebrates National 211 Day

The health and human services hotline is a place to go when people don't know where to turn for help. It connects people in need with those who can provide assistance. United Way of Madison County celebrates National …. The health and human services hotline is a place to go
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE

