Rayburn Austin Parker, 87, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1935. Rayburn graduated from West Point High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at St. Bernard College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Rayburn was a teacher at Cold Springs High School and West Point High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was also a member of Baldwin Church of Christ. He enjoyed photography and also sold real estate, so if he didn’t teach you,...

