(WSYR-TV) — Mark Nanni is one of Central New York’s busiest musicians. He’s a SAMMY hall-of-famer from his 20 years with Los Blancos. He’s a past winner with the Jess Novak Band and on his own. His group, Mark Nanni and the Intention, are past SAMMY nominees. He plays some 200 gigs a year, many just him and his instruments.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO