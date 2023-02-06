ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize

Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million. Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes,...
WASHINGTON STATE
News 8 KFMB

Winning ticket sold for $754.6 million Powerball jackpot

AUBURN, WA

