Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Monday's $747M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $747 million, with a cash value of $403.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Monday evening.
Powerball Jackpot Still Rising, Now $747 Million for Monday's Drawing
The Powerball jackpot is still climbing, reaching $747 million for Monday night's drawing. The jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The $747 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly...
Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million. Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes,...
News 8 KFMB
Winning ticket sold for $754.6 million Powerball jackpot
WASHINGTON — A lucky winner in Washington state will take home the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history — a Powerball prize worth more than $750 million. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas. The Powerball jackpot had...
Comments / 0