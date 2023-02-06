SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan with highs surging well into the 40s, and we’ve had the sunshine to go along with it!. These temperatures aren’t what winter lovers probably want to see, especially when we just got back out onto the ice for fishing, but it’s hard to beat this for early February, even for just a break. But like usual, days like this don’t last forever this time of year and our next round of wet weather returns tomorrow morning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO