DNR gives $14.2M in grants to 21 communities for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded 21 communities, including several in mid-Michigan, $14.2 million to share for creating, renovating or redeveloping public recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The funds come through Michigan Spark Grants which were created to help communities whose economic opportunities...
Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint
Report examines health care price transparency in local hospitals
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – An advocacy organization conducted a report about health care price transparency in hospitals. “The greed has run amuck, and if you think of it, it’s criminal to make patients pay with a blank check,” said Cynthia Fisher, the founder and chairperson of PatientRightsAdvocate.org. A...
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 6
Police Departments Participate in Polar Plunge for Charity
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8
Michigan high schoolers invited to Northwood Esports open house
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan high school esports fans have the chance to meet some of the most decorated collegiate esports players in U.S. history. Northwood University is hosting an Esports Open House on March 22, where sophomores, juniors, and seniors can meet with world-champion gamers. Northwood is one of four universities in the state to offer esports programs, yet the school is already one of the best.
Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School in Meridian Township was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to false reports of an active shooter. Law enforcement responded to the call and searched the school, but found no evidence of shots fired or any threat to the students and staff. After a thorough search, an “all clear” was given and the students were released to the football parking lot.
TAKE A LOOK: ‘Bad Luck Barquentine’ discovered in Lake Superior after 152 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 19th-century ship deemed to have ‘bad luck’ has been discovered on the bottom of Lake Superior off of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the discovery on Wednesday. The 144-foot Barquentine named Nucleus was found in 600...
Soggy Thursday but with a rain lull in the afternoon
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s weather was certainly a rarity for this time of year, and although some stay mild today, we’re back to rain going through the daytime. There have been some areas of heavy rain this morning and near lunch, but a lull is on the way for the early afternoon. If you have any quick errands you’ve been waiting to run, early this afternoon is the time to do them!
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
Sun & 40s for Wednesday before the next round of rain Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quieter weather has been settling in since Tuesday evening, leading into the sun and warmer temperatures for today. If you like winter sports or work in snow removal, we are definitely with you in that this weather hasn’t been very cooperative, but there’s still some winter left so we’re hoping see a little more snow fly before spring rolls in!
Soaking rain returns late tonight, brief period of icing possible for some
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan with highs surging well into the 40s, and we’ve had the sunshine to go along with it!. These temperatures aren’t what winter lovers probably want to see, especially when we just got back out onto the ice for fishing, but it’s hard to beat this for early February, even for just a break. But like usual, days like this don’t last forever this time of year and our next round of wet weather returns tomorrow morning.
