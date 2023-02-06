ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna

Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business leaders, Andy is the only person to ever serve as team chairman...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yu Darvish contract details: Padres sign pitcher to surprising extension

Pitcher Yu Darvish was set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Instead, the San Diego Padres signed the starter to a long-term contract extension. The San Diego Padres had quite the eventful year. They were able to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto at the trade deadline last season, and they signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract in free agency. This is a team that was three wins away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 1998, and they made a move to try and maintain the success they had in 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Yu Darvish signs big extension with Padres

Yu Darvish had one of his best seasons in 2022, and the San Diego Padres are confident he can continue to produce at a high level for years to come. The Padres on Thursday signed Darvish to a new six-year contract worth $108 million, according to multiple reports. Darvish had one season and $18 million... The post Yu Darvish signs big extension with Padres appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick

Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super Bowl, and free agency which follows, ESPN took the time to “redraft” the 2022 draft class. It’s a fun exercise to see how things would have gone if GMs got a chance to go back in time with the info we have now. For the Bears, some things would stay the same and some things would be different.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Oscar Colas has visited and trained with Luis Robert

The White Sox have plans to give top prospect Oscar Colas "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder, according to an interview newly hired manager Pedro Grifol did with 670 the Score. Colas "has been hitting" and "has hung out with" center fielder Luis Robert at his home...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Four questions facing the White Sox as spring training nears

The White Sox are on the cusp of another season that they hope features a deep playoff run to satisfy the ongoing championship window the South Side finds themselves in. Last season, the team took a dip, recording a .500 record after finishing two winning seasons that each featured playoff berths in the American League. On NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Talk Podcast, Joe Kelley described last season as the "worst-case scenario."
CHICAGO, IL
