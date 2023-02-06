Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Related
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets dump outfielder facing criminal charges for abuse, claim Phillies pitcher off waivers
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Mets claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers Monday from the Philadelphia Phillies. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To make room for Coonrod on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment. Syracuse.com...
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna
Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business leaders, Andy is the only person to ever serve as team chairman...
Why MLB host thinks White Sox will be 'markedly better' in '23
After another disappointing season in what was believed to be the White Sox’ championship window, and a less-than-exciting offseason, White Sox fans for the most part are not getting their hopes up for 2023. But MLB Network host Matt Vasgersian believes things will improve on the South Side in 2023.
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
Angels News: Two Halos Projected to be Among League’s Top Home Run Hitters
I'll give you a guess who they are.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games
Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yu Darvish contract details: Padres sign pitcher to surprising extension
Pitcher Yu Darvish was set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Instead, the San Diego Padres signed the starter to a long-term contract extension. The San Diego Padres had quite the eventful year. They were able to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto at the trade deadline last season, and they signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract in free agency. This is a team that was three wins away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 1998, and they made a move to try and maintain the success they had in 2022.
Yu Darvish signs big extension with Padres
Yu Darvish had one of his best seasons in 2022, and the San Diego Padres are confident he can continue to produce at a high level for years to come. The Padres on Thursday signed Darvish to a new six-year contract worth $108 million, according to multiple reports. Darvish had one season and $18 million... The post Yu Darvish signs big extension with Padres appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees to lose 3 players to World Baseball Classic, report says
The New York Yankees will be missing a few players for a portion of spring training this year due to the World Baseball Classic. But they’ll only be without three guys, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman: starter Nestor Cortes, reliever Jonathan Loaisiga and second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
A look at everyone who has been invited to spring training with the Chicago Cubs.
ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick
Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super Bowl, and free agency which follows, ESPN took the time to “redraft” the 2022 draft class. It’s a fun exercise to see how things would have gone if GMs got a chance to go back in time with the info we have now. For the Bears, some things would stay the same and some things would be different.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Oscar Colas has visited and trained with Luis Robert
The White Sox have plans to give top prospect Oscar Colas "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder, according to an interview newly hired manager Pedro Grifol did with 670 the Score. Colas "has been hitting" and "has hung out with" center fielder Luis Robert at his home...
Four questions facing the White Sox as spring training nears
The White Sox are on the cusp of another season that they hope features a deep playoff run to satisfy the ongoing championship window the South Side finds themselves in. Last season, the team took a dip, recording a .500 record after finishing two winning seasons that each featured playoff berths in the American League. On NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Talk Podcast, Joe Kelley described last season as the "worst-case scenario."
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0