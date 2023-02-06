ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Coach Ron Hunter – ‘The days of getting an automatic win at Tulane are over’

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzovC_0keQEq1f00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Tulane men’s basketball team has rattled off three straight wins, including an overtime win over Memphis on Saturday, to move into second in the American Athletic Conference.

The Green Wave hope to make it four in a row on Wednesday with the 16-8 Cincinnati Bearcats roll into New Orleans on Tuesday. And although Tulane (15-7, 8-3) lost an early season AAC matchup at Cincy in December – and are 3-10 lifetime (1-4 at home), coach Ron Hunter says the days of any team rocking up to Devlin Fieldhouse for a ‘sure win’ are a thing of the past.

Cajuns women’s basketball tops ULM, 66-58

“Whether it’s Cincinnati, Wichita or Houston, I mean every game is a big game in this league,” Hunter told WGNO Sports during his weekly media briefing on Monday. “I’m just happy now, we are one of the good teams. It wasn’t that long ago you could come in to Tulane and automatically get a win.

“I’ve said before, those days are over. We’re one of the good teams, and we are all battling for what’s going to happen in postseason.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Tulane, who is 9-2 at home this season, hosts Cincinnati at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy