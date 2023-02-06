Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes
Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
Motley Fool
Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today
Napco Security Technologies released fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings. The security products and services company reported record sales. Napco outperformed, by a wide margin, on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
Motley Fool
McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
Feb 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
