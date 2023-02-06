ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Golf.com

WM Phoenix Open: What exactly are The Thunderbirds?

If you’ve ever watched the Waste Management Phoenix Open, you’re likely familiar with the lore of the tournament. The raucous party atmosphere. The gorgeous desert views. The stadium build around the par-3 16th. There aren’t many events that garner interest quite like the WM Phoenix Open. But...
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Scottsdale Shop Owner Mocks Native Americans During ESPN SB Promo Shoot

5:50 AM PT -- Scottsdale PD officials just released a statement, saying they have completed their investigation and charged shop owner Gilbert Ortega with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. Police noted that misdemeanor disorderly conduct does not qualify as a hate crime under the FBI's guidelines. A local Arizona shop...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nbcsportsedge.com

Phoenix Open: Back the ball strikers this week

We're just one day away from one of the more exciting tournaments on the PGA Tour. Golfers will tee it up this week at TPC Scottsdale for the Phoenix Open. If you visit the NBC Sports Edge page, you will find my favorite outright bets for the week. With so much talent in this field, pricing in the derivative is favorable. Look at my favorite placement bets this week:
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sportico

Phoenix, a Town Big Enough for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Open

During the final round of last year’s WM Phoenix Open Harry Higgs made an unremarkable par on the short par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, then turned to the assembled gallery and … lifted his shirt over his head. Not to be outdone, his playing partner, Joel Dahmen, completely tore off his polo. Instead of gentle claps or gasps of shock, the pair received a boisterous roar and a veritable meteor shower of beer, beer cans—some full—and water bottles. On the same day, Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz made holes-in-one on 16, just like Tiger Woods did in 1997. Woods received...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy