FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Salt Lake City
A man reportedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was arrested by police shortly after that.
ksl.com
2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
ABC 4
SLCPD removes meth, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine off streets in five Tuesday busts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police made five arrests as part of a focused operation on Tuesday, removing a multitude of drugs off Salt Lake City streets. SLCPD said officers confiscated 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, and four grams of cocaine as part of the operation. $100 in cash related to the arrests was also confiscated.
Bicyclist charged in alleged assault of UTA bus driver
A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver.
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box
This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Two men steal wallet from car, charge $5,600 on victim’s credit cards
LEHI, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a car burglary in Lehi. The crime occurred in the morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post from the Lehi City Police Department. The men are accused of...
SLCPD arrests man for alleged road rage, threatening victim with gun
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.
Gephardt Daily
U.S. Postal Service offers reward of up to $50K after employee robbed in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a Postal Service employee. The suspect pictured is believed to be the robber,...
ksl.com
4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party
WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
ABC 4
One killed in Murray intersection; Police searching for car possibly involved
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is reportedly dead following a fatal crash between a car and a pedestrian in Murray on Thursday morning. Police have also said they are searching for a second car that may have been involved in the accident. Details are limited, but Murray City...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
KSLTV
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery
A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
ABC 4
Utah Department of Corrections responds to three assaults against prison staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Since Jan. 21, there have been three assaults against Utah State Correctional facility staff, prompting an investigation and possible charges to be filed. The first assault took place on Jan. 21 when a correctional officer was allegedly attacked while working a section of...
KSLTV
Car ends up in embankment after driving recklessly through Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — A pursuit in Salt Lake County ended Tuesday afternoon after the driver struck another vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop and slid down an embankment. The incident began when an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation noticed a truck driving recklessly on...
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
