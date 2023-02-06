ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD removes meth, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine off streets in five Tuesday busts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police made five arrests as part of a focused operation on Tuesday, removing a multitude of drugs off Salt Lake City streets. SLCPD said officers confiscated 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, and four grams of cocaine as part of the operation. $100 in cash related to the arrests was also confiscated.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party

WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
OGDEN, UT

