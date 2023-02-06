ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

US105

These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas

No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
TEMPLE, TX
umhb.edu

UMHB Announces Largest Planned Gift To-Date

BELTON, Texas—University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) announced today the largest planned gift to the university to-date from donors who wish to remain anonymous. The future estate gift from a Central Texas family will be unrestricted and is currently valued at $50 million. “The magnitude of this planned gift to...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee

KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

East Avenue C in Temple renamed to honor Roscoe Harrison Jr.

TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday morning was full of laughs, tears and prayers in front of 8th Street Baptist Church. Community members gathered to honor Roscoe Harrison Jr. at the East Avenue C renaming ceremony. Roscoe Harrison Jr. was a man who touched hearts in every room he walked in.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Celebrating Black History Month: Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King explains her role as first African American female mayor

KILLEEN, Texas — Six News continues to celebrate black history month. On Thursday, Feb. 9 we highlighted Killeen’s highest elected official. In 2022, Mayor Debbie Nash-King became the first African American female mayor. She sat down with Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell about her love for Killeen and some of the challenges she faces.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen mayor to host Black History Month reception

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall on Tuesday, February 7. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall foyer on the first floor – located at 101 North College Street. The community is invited to attend. Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited – as mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth

TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
TEMPLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
