USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.
umhb.edu
UMHB Announces Largest Planned Gift To-Date
BELTON, Texas—University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) announced today the largest planned gift to the university to-date from donors who wish to remain anonymous. The future estate gift from a Central Texas family will be unrestricted and is currently valued at $50 million. “The magnitude of this planned gift to...
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor receives $50 million future estate gift
BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) announced that an anonymous Central Texas family has gifted the university a $50 million future estate on Thursday, Feb. 9. UMHB officials feel extremely blessed and are very excited about how this gift will help the university for now and the...
Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee
KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
East Avenue C in Temple renamed to honor Roscoe Harrison Jr.
TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday morning was full of laughs, tears and prayers in front of 8th Street Baptist Church. Community members gathered to honor Roscoe Harrison Jr. at the East Avenue C renaming ceremony. Roscoe Harrison Jr. was a man who touched hearts in every room he walked in.
KWTX
Central Texas firefighters shave heads in show of solidarity with colleague battling cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters at a Central Texas Fire Department shaved their heads in a show of solidarity for a young fellow firefighter battling cancer. The Jarrell Fire Department took clippers to their heads to support Jarrell firefighter Jake Owen, 24, of Lorena. Jake discovered just weeks ago he...
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
Celebrating Black History Month: Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King explains her role as first African American female mayor
KILLEEN, Texas — Six News continues to celebrate black history month. On Thursday, Feb. 9 we highlighted Killeen’s highest elected official. In 2022, Mayor Debbie Nash-King became the first African American female mayor. She sat down with Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell about her love for Killeen and some of the challenges she faces.
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
fox44news.com
Killeen mayor to host Black History Month reception
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall on Tuesday, February 7. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall foyer on the first floor – located at 101 North College Street. The community is invited to attend. Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited – as mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
KWTX
Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
Temple community, city officials react to verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz has been found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean. The City of Temple along with Temple PD responded to the verdict, noting that the justice system was at work in this trial.
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
CASA Cares: The role of an advocate with Killeen's Garden of Hope
BELL COUNTY, Texas — They say a parent's love is unconditional, which is true for Wilfredo Ocasio Jr., his wife and the 90 children they fostered over the course of 11 years. He had one dream: He wanted to love as many children as possible because that's who he...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
Catfish Parlour celebrating 15-year anniversary in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour in Georgetown is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. (Courtesy Catfish Parlour) Catfish Parlour, 4159 Williams Drive, Georgetown, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. The seafood restaurant was originally established in 1973, when David Kerbow opened the North Austin location 50 years ago. While that location closed...
hellogeorgetown.com
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX
Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
