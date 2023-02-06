ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member

There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles

The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Making Bad Moves to Protect Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being a little dramatic about Kenny Pickett as they approach year two of their (hopefully) next franchise quarterback. Pickett didn't showcase he's a star in year one. Did he look good at times? Yes. Very good at times? Yes. But overall, his rookie campaign was much as many expected, good signs for the future but plenty of improvement left before he's a good quarterback in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is A Big Fan Of 1 NFC Quarterback

Future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski has done the media rounds during Super Bowl week, and deftly generated attention with interesting soundbites.  Gronk first revealed that he was the one who suggested Tom Brady take time away from work before starting his career as a broadcaster. He then ...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Jerry Would ‘Piggyback’ Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?

FEB 8 NEW RIVAL The sale of the Washington Commanders by the embattled Dan Snyder could reportedly be happening ... soon. Per FOX Business' Charles Gasparino, his sources say the sale of the Commanders will take place "weeks after" the Super Bowl, maybe as part of the NFL owners meetings in March ... with many observers still believing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - who does not have a fan in Snyder - will eventually prevail as the new owner.
Wichita Eagle

Is G.O.A.T. Return Specialist Devin Hester Gaining or Losing Momentum?

When Devin Hester last year became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he zoomed through the list of 15 finalists much as he zoomed through punt and kick coverages during his 11-year NFL career. He made the first cut to the Top 10, unheard of for a return...
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy

Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails. Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are blessed with some of the most devoted fans in the professional sports world. That is why each week, we take time to answer your questions and emails, so let's get right to it. Hondo, I beg you to please update your odds and let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Bills’ Damar Hamlin ‘Guaranteed’ to Play Football Again, Says Doctor

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the recovery process over a month after suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. But while his potential and uncertain return to football remains lower on the priority list as of now, that day...
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Interview with UAB LB Noah Wilder

Noah Wilder, a linebacker from UAB, had football in his veins from an early age. Since 5 years old, he played football with his family and his love of the game grew to a professional level. Since high school, Wilder continued to add to his polished resume. He was named...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

