Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
When Head Coaches Face Their Former Team in the Super Bowl
Here's a brief history of what has happened when a head coach faces his former team in the Super Bowl.
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII. The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Making Bad Moves to Protect Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being a little dramatic about Kenny Pickett as they approach year two of their (hopefully) next franchise quarterback. Pickett didn't showcase he's a star in year one. Did he look good at times? Yes. Very good at times? Yes. But overall, his rookie campaign was much as many expected, good signs for the future but plenty of improvement left before he's a good quarterback in the NFL.
Who will win Super Bowl MVP 2023? Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline MVP candidates
Who will win Super Bowl MVP 2023? The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is A Big Fan Of 1 NFC Quarterback
Future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski has done the media rounds during Super Bowl week, and deftly generated attention with interesting soundbites. Gronk first revealed that he was the one who suggested Tom Brady take time away from work before starting his career as a broadcaster. He then ...
Wichita Eagle
‘Raven for Life’: Mark Andrews Labels Lamar Jackson Amid Contract Uncertainty
The Baltimore Ravens are a part of one of the biggest contract extension sagas of the offseason with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Both parties are said to be a reported $100 million apart in the latest negotiations. Amidst the uncertain future with their star quarterback, one of Jackson's top pass-catchers still...
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater Talk About Nebraska Football
They discuss the hiring of Matt Rhule and his NFL and college coaching career
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Jerry Would ‘Piggyback’ Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?
FEB 8 NEW RIVAL The sale of the Washington Commanders by the embattled Dan Snyder could reportedly be happening ... soon. Per FOX Business' Charles Gasparino, his sources say the sale of the Commanders will take place "weeks after" the Super Bowl, maybe as part of the NFL owners meetings in March ... with many observers still believing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - who does not have a fan in Snyder - will eventually prevail as the new owner.
Wichita Eagle
Is G.O.A.T. Return Specialist Devin Hester Gaining or Losing Momentum?
When Devin Hester last year became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he zoomed through the list of 15 finalists much as he zoomed through punt and kick coverages during his 11-year NFL career. He made the first cut to the Top 10, unheard of for a return...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy
Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
Wichita Eagle
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails. Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are blessed with some of the most devoted fans in the professional sports world. That is why each week, we take time to answer your questions and emails, so let's get right to it. Hondo, I beg you to please update your odds and let...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs and Eagles players to watch in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII: will experience matter?
If Super Bowl experience matters, the Chiefs have a slight edge over the Philadelphia Eagles. Using the starting lineups from the AFC and NFC championship games as a reference point, the Chiefs will start five players who opened the previous two Super Bowls, while the Eagles will start three from their most recent appearance.
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Damar Hamlin ‘Guaranteed’ to Play Football Again, Says Doctor
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the recovery process over a month after suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. But while his potential and uncertain return to football remains lower on the priority list as of now, that day...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Interview with UAB LB Noah Wilder
Noah Wilder, a linebacker from UAB, had football in his veins from an early age. Since 5 years old, he played football with his family and his love of the game grew to a professional level. Since high school, Wilder continued to add to his polished resume. He was named...
Comments / 0