Wave 3
Goodwill provides update on campus in West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Goodwill Industry Officials announced that they expect their latest project on 28th Street and West Broadway to serve more than 50 thousand people each year. Goodwill Industry members gathered at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to celebrate their 100th anniversary by giving...
Wave 3
Papa Johns plans to sell Louisville headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans are in place for a Louisville-based pizza chain to sell its corporate office in the Metro. Papa Johns International confirmed the plans to sell the Jeffersontown campus on Wednesday, stating the current offices no longer “fits the need of our Louisville workforce,” according to a statement.
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
WHAS 11
Upscale Dining Experiences at the Galt House in Downtown Louisville
Ready to experience the most iconic hotel in Kentucky with epic views of the waterfront? Look no further than The Galt House hotel in Downtown Louisville! There are 7 restaurants on the property and our host Claudia Coffey takes you to 4 of them in this special segment. To check...
Wave 3
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
Wave 3
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Wave 3
Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration. The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.
WLKY.com
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
thelevisalazer.com
National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull Return to the Kentucky Exposition Center
National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull Return to the Kentucky Exposition Center 1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and sold out exhibit floor. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (February 7, 2023) — The National Farm Machinery Show returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky, Feb. 15-18...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Wave 3
Louisville alumni team to play in The Basketball Tournament regional at Freedom Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Freedom Hall will be hosting exciting basketball action this summer as The Basketball Tournament comes to Louisville. The Basketball Tournament announced Louisville will be the host site for one of its regional events as well as a TBT quarterfinals game in late July. The Ville, a...
watchstadium.com
Kenny Payne: How Long Will the Leash Be at Louisville?
Jeff Goodman and Doug Gottlieb talk about Kenny Payne’s future at Louisville when asked from our YouTube page. They say Payne will at least get another year.
Wave 3
YMCA of Greater Louisville to honor Black achievers with celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville’s Black Achievers program is going to be holding its 44th annual celebration of achievement in February. The ceremony scheduled for Feb. 18 will recognize high school seniors who completed the program and present awards for both the Youth and Adult Achievers of the Year, according to a release.
Wave 3
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
OnlyInYourState
The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos
Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
WLKY.com
Plans to redevelop large vacant building in Paristown moving forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The plan to redevelop the vacant Urban Government Center in Paristown is moving forward. The Metro Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the property on the 10-acre site off Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street. The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments...
Wave 3
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor Day. Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to host a statewide blood drive on Feb. 13 and 14 at several locations across the commonwealth. The organizations...
WLKY.com
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Related video in the player above: Why Do We Give Red Roses on Valentine’s Day?. Malone's, which opened at 4370...
