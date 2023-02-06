ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Goodwill provides update on campus in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Goodwill Industry Officials announced that they expect their latest project on 28th Street and West Broadway to serve more than 50 thousand people each year. Goodwill Industry members gathered at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to celebrate their 100th anniversary by giving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Papa Johns plans to sell Louisville headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans are in place for a Louisville-based pizza chain to sell its corporate office in the Metro. Papa Johns International confirmed the plans to sell the Jeffersontown campus on Wednesday, stating the current offices no longer “fits the need of our Louisville workforce,” according to a statement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration. The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

YMCA of Greater Louisville to honor Black achievers with celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville’s Black Achievers program is going to be holding its 44th annual celebration of achievement in February. The ceremony scheduled for Feb. 18 will recognize high school seniors who completed the program and present awards for both the Youth and Adult Achievers of the Year, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Plans to redevelop large vacant building in Paristown moving forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The plan to redevelop the vacant Urban Government Center in Paristown is moving forward. The Metro Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the property on the 10-acre site off Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street. The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments...
LOUISVILLE, KY

