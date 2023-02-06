Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
chatsports.com
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’
It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: 2023 NFL Draft Targets, NFL Free Agency Targets + Brad Holmes
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:12 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 8:46 PMhi im meu200bHey mike are you going to do a stream during the NFL awards show? :) Welcome to live chat! Remember to...
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
chatsports.com
Guardians offense has a chance to be elite
Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
chatsports.com
Texans hire 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke as their safety coach
Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke to coach their safety group. Adegoke was in his first season as a 49ers defensive quality control coach, so he worked first-hand with DeMeco Ryans. In 2021, Adegoke as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan. He was also with the Wolverines from 2019-20. Prior to Michigan, Adegoke was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. Adegoke played for Mississippi State from 2016-2018 as a safety, so he’ll know a thing or two about secondary play.
chatsports.com
Peyton Manning: Zach Thomas caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced
Quarterback Payton Manning finished his career with 539 touchdowns, 71,940 yards, and a record of 186-79. Manning was one of the NFL’s most dominant players and had a losing record against just two teams he faced more than five times. Manning struggled against the New England Patriots, closing his...
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com
Cubs announce minor league coaching staffs, managers and coordinators
The Cubs announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and various coordinators in the organization on Friday. All the managers are the same as 2022, except for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Here are brief bios of all the Cubs system managers. Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa...
chatsports.com
Super Bowl picks and predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for Super Bowl LVII!. So-called experts seem to be relatively split on the winner of this game. Of course, it should no surprise that everyone here at BGN is taking the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5). Nobody...
chatsports.com
The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans
It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
chatsports.com
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
chatsports.com
Why does it seem like the Steelers are just “treading water”?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a proud franchise. Their fan base follows suit. Therefore, you can imagine how painful it is to hear NFL talking heads talk about how the Steelers aren’t contenders, just mere pretenders. When you look at the logistics, you can’t blame those narratives from being discussed....
chatsports.com
Maxx Crosby shows Detroit Lions some love in mic’d up conversation at Pro Bowl
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions mic’d up a couple players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. As always, it’s interesting to see and hear some of our favorite Lions players at their most authentic selves. And with the unseriousness of the Pro Bowl, you won’t see the players any more casual than this.
chatsports.com
LIVE Browns Rumors On Greg Newsome Trade After BOLD Statement + 5 Trade Targets For 2nd Round Pick
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:11 PMBrowns Report by Chat Sportsu200bSorry for the late start! NBA Trade Deadline took priority at Chat Sports today. 8:11 PMBrowns Report by Chat Sportsu200bSorry for the late start! NBA Trade Deadline...
Comments / 0