Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’

It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush

When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
chatsports.com

Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more

Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Guardians offense has a chance to be elite

Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
CLEVELAND, OH
chatsports.com

Texans hire 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke as their safety coach

Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke to coach their safety group. Adegoke was in his first season as a 49ers defensive quality control coach, so he worked first-hand with DeMeco Ryans. In 2021, Adegoke as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan. He was also with the Wolverines from 2019-20. Prior to Michigan, Adegoke was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. Adegoke played for Mississippi State from 2016-2018 as a safety, so he’ll know a thing or two about secondary play.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Peyton Manning: Zach Thomas caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced

Quarterback Payton Manning finished his career with 539 touchdowns, 71,940 yards, and a record of 186-79. Manning was one of the NFL’s most dominant players and had a losing record against just two teams he faced more than five times. Manning struggled against the New England Patriots, closing his...
chatsports.com

Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl

The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com

Cubs announce minor league coaching staffs, managers and coordinators

The Cubs announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and various coordinators in the organization on Friday. All the managers are the same as 2022, except for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Here are brief bios of all the Cubs system managers. Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Super Bowl picks and predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for Super Bowl LVII!. So-called experts seem to be relatively split on the winner of this game. Of course, it should no surprise that everyone here at BGN is taking the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5). Nobody...
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans

It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools

Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
AUSTIN, TX
chatsports.com

Why does it seem like the Steelers are just “treading water”?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a proud franchise. Their fan base follows suit. Therefore, you can imagine how painful it is to hear NFL talking heads talk about how the Steelers aren’t contenders, just mere pretenders. When you look at the logistics, you can’t blame those narratives from being discussed....

