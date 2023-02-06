Read full article on original website
WNEM
DNR gives $14.2M in grants to 21 communities for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded 21 communities, including several in mid-Michigan, $14.2 million to share for creating, renovating or redeveloping public recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The funds come through Michigan Spark Grants which were created to help communities whose economic opportunities...
WNEM
Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
WNEM
Coffee Company Finalist in Pitch for K
Here are some of the top stories we've been following today. A real life Rosie the Riveter is was some call the 100-year-old Bay City woman who was honored Wednesday for her work during WWII. Genesee Co. retirees to retain their BCBS health insurance coverage. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
wbkb11.com
Michigan Brown Trout Festival Needs Help
The Michigan Brown Trout Festival is looking for help. As the countdown begins for one of the biggest festivals in the Thunder Bay area, the need for help and those with fresh ideas and willingness to volunteer are needed. The 49th year of the Michigan Brown Trout Festival is coming into view, and the festival is ever growing. Peggy Donakowski, the Michigan Brown Trout Festival President, said, “We received a response from the Program Director, Emmy Lafleche, from the Boys and Girls Club, stating that they have an interest. So we went and met with them, and discussed the need that we had and what we have been doing, but we’re open to new ideas, and did they want to help in any way?” She said, “Emmy Lafleche said yes, we can help, and so it’s a bonus or a win–win for us.”
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
WILX-TV
Michigan students could see free breakfast, lunch under new proposal
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
wgvunews.org
Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services
The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
Former Secret Service agents aid Michigan schools with safety
Multiple school districts across the state are getting evaluated by Secure Education Consultants which was founded by former Secret Service agent Jason Russell.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 6
Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students. Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Michigan taxpayers...
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
WNEM
Budget proposal to give free school lunch to students
WNEM
Bookstore Hosting Banned Book Club
Report: MI will lose $95M in road funding by 2030 due to increase in EV drivers
Funding for Michigan roads is in jeopardy. That’s according to a new study looking at how the switch to electric vehicles could impact Michigan roads.
WNEM
New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
