ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

DNR gives $14.2M in grants to 21 communities for outdoor recreation projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded 21 communities, including several in mid-Michigan, $14.2 million to share for creating, renovating or redeveloping public recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The funds come through Michigan Spark Grants which were created to help communities whose economic opportunities...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Coffee Company Finalist in Pitch for K

Here are some of the top stories we've been following today. A real life Rosie the Riveter is was some call the 100-year-old Bay City woman who was honored Wednesday for her work during WWII. Genesee Co. retirees to retain their BCBS health insurance coverage. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Michigan Brown Trout Festival Needs Help

The Michigan Brown Trout Festival is looking for help. As the countdown begins for one of the biggest festivals in the Thunder Bay area, the need for help and those with fresh ideas and willingness to volunteer are needed. The 49th year of the Michigan Brown Trout Festival is coming into view, and the festival is ever growing. Peggy Donakowski, the Michigan Brown Trout Festival President, said, “We received a response from the Program Director, Emmy Lafleche, from the Boys and Girls Club, stating that they have an interest. So we went and met with them, and discussed the need that we had and what we have been doing, but we’re open to new ideas, and did they want to help in any way?” She said, “Emmy Lafleche said yes, we can help, and so it’s a bonus or a win–win for us.”
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services

The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 6

Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students. Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Michigan taxpayers...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal

All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Budget proposal to give free school lunch to students

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students. Local officials told TV5 it would be a sigh of relief for parents. “Well it’s pretty exciting news for every director, even...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bookstore Hosting Banned Book Club

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. Budget proposal to give free school lunch to students. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students. Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michigan taxpayers could be...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address

A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
MASON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy