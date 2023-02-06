Read full article on original website
Two snowmobilers lost in Iron County rescued at 3 a.m.
Two snowmobilers lost in the Yankee Meadow area were rescued in the middle of the night on Feb. 7 after getting lost in the darkness and the fog, Iron County Search and Rescue (ICSSAR) reported.
890kdxu.com
Woman Hospitalized Following Cedar City Crash
(Cedar City, UT) -- A woman is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday evening on Cedar City's Main Street. Cedar City Police say it happened at the intersection of Main and 800 South when a Saturn sedan ran a red light and slammed into a Kia Optima that was turning left onto Main. The woman who was driving the Kia stayed in her car until a Gold Cross Ambulance team got her out and took her to Cedar City Hospital. The man who was driving the Saturn didn't appear to be injured and he was cited for running a red light.
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves him
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Four people arrested in Cedar City following report of retail store theft
Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.
Gephardt Daily
Crews knock down $100K house fire in Veyo
VEYO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a Veyo house fire at 2:10 a.m. Monday and found smoke coming from the side and roof of the structure. “Engine 131 commenced an aggressive interior attack to stop forward progress of the fire,”...
Haight searched 'Can neighbors hear gunshots' before shooting family
Michael Haight searched for whether neighbors can hear gunshots and other questions related to shooting inside a home before he killed his entire family
890kdxu.com
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Restaurants SO GOOD they should be franchised!
Southern Utah is home to some AMAZING restaurants, and here's a list of some that I think should become the next BIG franchise!. Yes, hibachi restaurants already exist everywhere, but SAKURA has to be the best! Here in St. George, they ALWAYS have huge wait times. And for good reason! The food is awesome and the experience is fun! Bring Sakura across the nation! It deserves it!
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
890kdxu.com
This Cedar City Pioneer Woman Was Tougher Than All Of Us
When I was a student at Southern Utah University, I would walk by this statue almost every day. I am embarrassed to say I never stopped to read it. I just assumed it was some pioneer girl or a monument to who-knows what. Turns out, this statue commemorates an incredible...
sunnewsdaily.com
Jaywalking is a danger around Utah Tech campus
Jaywalking is becoming an issue on and around the campus of Utah Tech University with a limited number of crosswalks. Jaywalking is the act of walking in or crossing a road that has traffic other than at a designated crossing point. One place with many jaywalkers at Utah Tech is 1000 E., which runs along the east side of campus.
890kdxu.com
New! St George, Utah Mayor Randall, Presents Her ‘State Of The City’ Address
St George, Utah State of the City address was held in the Dixie Convention Center on February 7th at 3pm. In the 'State of the City' address Mayor Randall was very complimentary of all the people and agencies that work together to make St. George and surrounding areas run smoothly. “I am excited to connect with all those who live and work in St. George to share all the great things we are doing as a city,” Randall said.
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
890kdxu.com
Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!
You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
890kdxu.com
Wowie House For Sale in St George
When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
890kdxu.com
WOW! This St. George SUPER HOUSE is on the market!
This AMAZING home in St. George just hit the market and it can be ALL YOURS for the low, low price of $2,450,000! It has 7 beds and 4.5 bathrooms at 5,560 square feet! Just enough room for you and your family! It's PERFECT for you!. Check out the back...
