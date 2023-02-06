Read full article on original website
Todd Chrisley Gets Visit From Daughter Lindsie And His Mom In Prison After Rumors Swirl About Her Recent Road Trip
Lindsie Chrisley took a road trip to visit her father Todd Chrisley after he began serving 12 years in prison for bank fraud.
Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
realitytitbit.com
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis’ death mourned by Chrisley Knows Best fans
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis is remembered by Chrisley Knows Best fans as the show makes its final comeback to The USA Network. Viewers are mourning the absence of Aunt Francis after her death in 2022. Chrisley Knows Best made its return on February 6. Although Todd and Julie are...
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
realitytitbit.com
Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle
Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Into Fight About His Lies in Premiere of 'Chrisley Knows Best'
Todd and Julie Chrisley were at odds during Monday night's premiere of the family's reality series, Chrisley Knows Best. But the drama did not center around the couple's recent prison sentence. In the USA show, the spouses are preparing to move into a new home for the third time in...
Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.
Charity Lawson made an impression in a stunning pink gown when she got out the limo, and she made sure to tell Zach about her love for Columbus, the city she calls home.
Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
'This Isn't Over': Todd Chrisley's Family Rallies Behind Him As Embattled Reality Star Turns To Faith Hours Before He's Set To Check In For 12-Year Prison Stint
Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley shared a poignant message about staying strong and faithful through adversity, leading his kids to show support hours before he checked into prison."HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the TV personality, 53, captioned his latest Instagram post, alongside a video of Karen Peck and New River performing a live rendition of Four Days Late."I love you daddy," daughter Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji, to which he replied, "I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd's son Kyle also...
realitytitbit.com
Chase Chrisley and Emmy’s wedding looms as Todd and Julie go to prison
Chase Chrisley and Emmy’s wedding looms after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley went to jail for bank fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley Knows Best fans are sharing their sadness that the Chrisley couple won’t be attending. Emmy and Chase went public with their romance in summer of...
MDLLA's Josh Flagg Calls Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd "F--king Nuts" in Explosive Midseason Trailer
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. Relationships, old and new, can be messy. That's certainly the case for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg, as the Bravo series' season 14 midseason trailer—released Jan. 26—teases tension with both the realtor's ex-husband Bobby Boyd and his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
Julie Chrisley talks about being 'stressed and unsettled' by her husband Todd's behavior on 'Chrisley Knows Best' as show quietly returns for season 10
The episode, which was filmed in 2022 before the couple's sentencing, saw Julie get upset over Todd's "lies" after moving into their new home.
Where Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Billie Lee Today? Details, Updates About Former Bravo Star
The cast of Vanderpump Rules has had its fair share of shakeups ever since the show premiered on Bravo in 2013. One of the most memorable cast members was Billie Lee – the first transgender woman to appear on the long-running reality series – but what is she up to today? Keep scrolling for details...
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13: How to watch online for free
It’s official! “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is making its comeback for 2023. And Season 13 promises to be red hot and ready to sizzle. The Bravo reality TV series is all set to return to the airwaves on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. EST, with a 75-minute premiere episode.
‘South Park’ season 26 premiere, episode 1 (02/08/22): How to watch, time, date, channel
“South Park” is back with its highly anticipated 26th season. Here’s how you can watch it. The season 26 premiere episode titled “Cupid Ye” airs tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. “South Park” is on Philo with a 7-day free...
‘Abbott Elementary’ season 2, episode 14 (02/08/23): How to watch, time, date, channel
“Abbott Elementary” is back on tonight with episode 14 of season two. Here’s how you can watch the ABC hit comedy including FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DIRECTVSTREAM. The hit sitcom will air episode 14 titled “Valentine’s Day” tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Though, there are other ways viewers can watch the series.
MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ series premiere: How to watch for free
MTV’s hit reality dating series “Ex on the Beach” is getting a new spin-off featuring couples. “Ex on the Beach Couples” will feature six couples almost on the verge of getting engaged. But there’s one thing standing in the way. One partner has unresolved issues with one of their exes.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
CSI: Vegas preview: What’s coming in Season 2 Episode 13?
CSI: Vegas is back with another new episode this Thursday. Besides a case involving an archeological dig, the episode continues to push the plotline of a mysterious killer taunting the team. The last episode of CSI: Vegas was a personal episode for Catherine. She tried to bond with her granddaughter...
