Early voting for the 2023 spring primary begins in Milwaukee on Tuesday

Early voting for the 2023 spring primary gets underway in Milwaukee beginning Tuesday.
You can cast your ballot at a variety of locations, including the Zeidler Municipal Building, the Zablocki Library, and Midtown Shopping Center, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The 2023 spring primary is on Feb. 21. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at all locations. Early voting ends Saturday, Feb. 18.
Below is a list of locations and times:
Tuesday, Feb. 7 - Saturday, Feb. 18
Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr
- Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway
- Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave
Additional locations
Weekdays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
- Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
- Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St
- Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd.
For more election information, visit the city's website.
