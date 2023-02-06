Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who abandoned a caged dog outside in frigid weather? Police want to know
UPDATE: As of 8:06 p.m. Sunday, state police said they found the person responsible for leaving the caged dog Friday night. A dog in a crate was found abandoned Friday night in frigid weather behind the Hobby Lobby store in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, Friday evening. According to a report...
GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages
Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store. With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit. ...
Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
Pa. man, woman face charges after being accused of neglecting dog: report
Pa. police saved a severely malnourished and abandoned dog two years ago, and now two suspects face charges for neglecting the animal. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced during a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday that Terik Wiggins, 30, and Shaniqwa Scott, 24, were facing charges for neglecting the pitbull Nova.
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Arrest made in dog shooting
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man has been charged after police say he tied his dog to a tree and shot it multiple times. James Standbridge, 34, was arrested after passersby discovered the dog, which was injured but alive, alongside the road. Here's what police say happened: On Jan. 31, the shelter anager...
Dauphin County man used air rifle to shoot cat in the neck: police
An Elizabethville man shot a feral cat multiple times with an air rifle, according to state police who filed charges on Tuesday. Alex Martin Yates, 31, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, state police said. The wounded...
Man allegedly locks neighbor's dog in his barn
Muncy, Pa. — A man allegedly locked his neighbor's dog in his barn after the dog ran onto his property. Scott Argot, 45, of Muncy, now faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and summary cruelty to animals for the incident that occurred on Aug. 31. Charges were filed on Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office. Trooper Paul Beard of state police at Montoursville says the victim's...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
Suspect steals power tools from truck parked at hotel
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone stole $500 of power tools from a truck parked at a Snyder County hotel, police say. State police at Selinsgrove say the theft occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 30 at the Quality Inn on North Susquehanna Trail near Selinsgrove. A white Mercedes-Benz SUV was seen coming into the parking lot and parking next to the truck. The suspect was then seen getting out of the...
Clothing store back in business after crash
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Robert Williams is the owner of 2310 Apparel in Old Lycoming Township. He is finally back at work at his location along Lycoming Creek Road. Just two weeks ago, the property was condemned after an SUV crashed into the building. "It was a shock. I wasn't...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
MedVac, Hazmat Called To Multi-Vehicle Crash On RT 322 (PHOTOS)
A multiple-vehicle crash has shuttered part of Route 322 in both directions in South Annville Township, authorities say. The closure is between Louser Road and Meadow Lane, according to PennDOT.The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. but the area remained closed off as of 3 p.m. Ha…
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized
UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville […]
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
Walmart employee charged with theft
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart store stole merchandise worth more than $200 while at work, police say. Walmart's loss prevention contacted state police at Selinsgrove after they discovered Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, had taken merchandise on at least 15 occasions between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Total value of merchandise taken was $237. Fogarty was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Docket Sheet
SPCA Pets of the week: Trouble and Marzipan
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Dog Name: Trouble This happy boy greets everyone with his tail wagging, even if he struggles to see you. (Trouble is visually impaired.) “He’s very sweet, very trusting, and so intelligent,” Trouble’s caregivers say. “He loves when you whisper in his...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Cooney identified as victim of Lost Creek #2 accident
LOST CREEK #2 – The victim of Monday night’s accident in this West Mahanoy Township village has been identified. Patrick Cooney, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle he was working on fell atop him when a jack malfunctioned. Firefighters from William Penn, Altamont, and...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2