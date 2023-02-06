ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
NBC Sports

Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets

Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
Wichita Eagle

Report: Raptors Acquire Jakob Poeltl For Khem Birch & 2024 1st

Jakob Poeltl won't have to travel far. View the original article to see embedded media. Just hours after the Toronto Raptors knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the two teams have reportedly worked out a deal to send Poeltl back to Toronto for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wichita Eagle

Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks

Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation

The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Wichita Eagle

Grading the Three-Team Deal That Sends Russell Westbrook to the Jazz

Reinforcements are coming for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In the wake of striking out on Kyrie Irving and disappointing LeBron James, the Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal Wednesday, per multiple reports. The Timberwolves will net guards Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the move. The Jazz will receive Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from Los Angeles, which is protected from picks 1–4. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Jones will also head to Utah, while Minnesota also receives three second-round picks. Let’s grade this deal for all sides.
Wichita Eagle

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Wizards

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee

Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
