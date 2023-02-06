Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
NBC Sports
Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets
Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
Yardbarker
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Acquire Jakob Poeltl For Khem Birch & 2024 1st
Jakob Poeltl won't have to travel far. View the original article to see embedded media. Just hours after the Toronto Raptors knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the two teams have reportedly worked out a deal to send Poeltl back to Toronto for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
SNY’s Ian Begley on Kyrie Irving being dealt to Dallas, Nets’ next steps
SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley joins Brandon London to break down Kyrie Irving being traded to the Mavericks, which other teams were in contention for the All-Star point guard’s services and what Brooklyn may do in the aftermath.
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks
Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Wichita Eagle
Grading the Three-Team Deal That Sends Russell Westbrook to the Jazz
Reinforcements are coming for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In the wake of striking out on Kyrie Irving and disappointing LeBron James, the Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal Wednesday, per multiple reports. The Timberwolves will net guards Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the move. The Jazz will receive Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from Los Angeles, which is protected from picks 1–4. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Jones will also head to Utah, while Minnesota also receives three second-round picks. Let’s grade this deal for all sides.
Wichita Eagle
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Wizards
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Thinks LA Should ‘Do Whatever it Takes’ to Get This Veteran Scorer
The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to look for upgrades ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. They already brought back D'Angelo Russell, and added Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the process. However, that doesn't mean they have to be done there. They still could add some scoring and spacing...
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Wednesday Against Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat’s center Bam Adebayo showcased another great offensive performance in a 116-111 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, snapping a two-game losing streak. He tied his season-high with 38 points and made a career-high 14 free throws. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. -The Heat...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee
Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
Comments / 0