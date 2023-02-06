Reinforcements are coming for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In the wake of striking out on Kyrie Irving and disappointing LeBron James, the Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal Wednesday, per multiple reports. The Timberwolves will net guards Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the move. The Jazz will receive Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from Los Angeles, which is protected from picks 1–4. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Jones will also head to Utah, while Minnesota also receives three second-round picks. Let’s grade this deal for all sides.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO