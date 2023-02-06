Read full article on original website
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral race
Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Lawyers of shooting survivor Dakotah Earley to file suit against Lightfoot, CPD over non-pursuit policy
“Why didn’t they intervene?” asked Cass Casper, an attorney at Disparti Law.
NBC Chicago
Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows
The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
Death of Northwestern student, Peter Salvino, ruled an accident
The death of a Northwestern student pulled from Diversey Harbor in late 2022 has been ruled accidental. Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old doctoral candidate, died from drowning and alcohol intoxication, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
nadignewspapers.com
Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
americanmilitarynews.com
Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks
Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Harry Caray, Raisin Bran, and the Rotary Club
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the death of Harry Caray, Ramsay Lewis’ breakout hit, the disappearance of Helen Brach, and more.
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
wgnradio.com
The story behind Chicago’s iconic Home Run Inn Pizza
Celebrating National Pizza Day with the fascinating story of how a mom and pop tavern morphed into a frozen pizza behemoth. What started as an experiment to see whether a Little Village tavern’s patrons would like small squares of pizza instead of popcorn and pretzels turned into a nationwide frozen pizza company. With 750 employees at its Woodridge, Illinois, facility, Home Run Inn Pizza makes more than 100,000 pizzas a day! The company is still family-owned and still uses the original recipe and thin-crust, square-cut style. Marketing director Gina Bolger, great-granddaughter of co-founder Mary Grittani, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the fascinating origin story in the audio clip below. And wait till you hear how the tavern — now with nine locations, including the original — got its name.
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Eater
A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago
Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
Archbishop of Chicago voices concern over new ordinance
Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich has written Mayor Lori Lightfoot with concerns over rushing an ordinance that he says would hamper Catholic Charities' services in the community.
